Watch: Terrorists hurl grenade on Army Convoy in Baramulla



3 terrorists arrested in Kashmir were working to revive LeT in Valley: Police



Reasi SSP, Rashmi Wazir in a press conference on August 31 informed about the arrest of 3 terrorist who were working on a plan of a major revival of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Kashmir. Rashi Wazir said, "Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) major revival plan in Kashmir has been thwarted and 3 terrorists arrested. They were in contact with ISI handler Mohammed Kasim who exfiltrated 18 years ago. An FIR was registered in his matter and an SIT was formed." She further said, "The arrested people include government employee, labourer and shopkeeper. We have verified some of their back accounts and detected some benami transactions. Some more persons will be arrested in this case. They were trying to lure family members of former terrorists." Credit: ANI Duration: 02:24 Published on January 1, 1970 Family members of militants are soft targets for ISI: JandK Police



Reasi SSP, Rashmi Wazir in a press conference on August 31 over arrest of 3 terrorists said that the ISI handler wanted to use these people as guides and for logistic support in case of infiltration. Rashmi Wazir said, "The youth whose father, brother or anyone in family have had been a part of militancy are soft targets. They think it is easy to lure them to join militancy. Such practices have been revealed through these arrests." While speaking to ANI, she informed, "The ISI handler wanted to use these people as guides and for logistic support in case of infiltration. There are around 11 suspects in this case, including a woman in Jammu who admitted to having been met ISI handler Kasim in Pakistan. She also took money and gifts from him too." Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47 Published on January 1, 1970 6 civilians injured in grenade attack in JandK's Baramulla



At least 6 civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla area on August 31. Terrorists lobbed grenade at an Army vehicle, which missed the target and instead exploded on the road. Injured are being treated at a local hospital. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published on January 1, 1970