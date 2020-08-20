Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Terrorists hurl grenade on Army Convoy in Baramulla

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Watch: Terrorists hurl grenade on Army Convoy in Baramulla

Watch: Terrorists hurl grenade on Army Convoy in Baramulla

Terrorists lobbed grenade at an Army vehicle, which missed the target and instead exploded on the road in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla area on August 31.

At least 6 civilians were injured in the grenade attack.

They have been shifted to hospital.

The area was cordoned off and search operation is in progress.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

3 terrorists arrested in Kashmir were working to revive LeT in Valley: Police [Video]

3 terrorists arrested in Kashmir were working to revive LeT in Valley: Police

Reasi SSP, Rashmi Wazir in a press conference on August 31 informed about the arrest of 3 terrorist who were working on a plan of a major revival of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Kashmir. Rashi Wazir said, "Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) major revival plan in Kashmir has been thwarted and 3 terrorists arrested. They were in contact with ISI handler Mohammed Kasim who exfiltrated 18 years ago. An FIR was registered in his matter and an SIT was formed." She further said, "The arrested people include government employee, labourer and shopkeeper. We have verified some of their back accounts and detected some benami transactions. Some more persons will be arrested in this case. They were trying to lure family members of former terrorists."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:24Published
Family members of militants are soft targets for ISI: JandK Police [Video]

Family members of militants are soft targets for ISI: JandK Police

Reasi SSP, Rashmi Wazir in a press conference on August 31 over arrest of 3 terrorists said that the ISI handler wanted to use these people as guides and for logistic support in case of infiltration. Rashmi Wazir said, "The youth whose father, brother or anyone in family have had been a part of militancy are soft targets. They think it is easy to lure them to join militancy. Such practices have been revealed through these arrests." While speaking to ANI, she informed, "The ISI handler wanted to use these people as guides and for logistic support in case of infiltration. There are around 11 suspects in this case, including a woman in Jammu who admitted to having been met ISI handler Kasim in Pakistan. She also took money and gifts from him too."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published
6 civilians injured in grenade attack in JandK's Baramulla [Video]

6 civilians injured in grenade attack in JandK's Baramulla

At least 6 civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla area on August 31. Terrorists lobbed grenade at an Army vehicle, which missed the target and instead exploded on the road. Injured are being treated at a local hospital.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this

BikramJBikram

bikramjenabikram RT @otvnews: #WATCH: Terrorists hurl grenade on Indian Army convoy moving from Baramulla towards Srinagar, which misses the last vehicle &… 19 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY #JammuAndKashmir: Terrorists Hurl Grenade at #Army Convoy in #Baramulla District; 6 Civilians Injured (Watch Video)… https://t.co/GuxVdDwrIl 1 hour ago

otvnews

OTV #WATCH: Terrorists hurl grenade on Indian Army convoy moving from Baramulla towards Srinagar, which misses the last… https://t.co/KduC0uwudf 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Indian Army dogs Vida, Sophie honoured with COAS Commendation Cards [Video]

Watch: Indian Army dogs Vida, Sophie honoured with COAS Commendation Cards

Indian Army dogs Vida and Sophie were awarded with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Cards on the 74th Independence Day this year, for their role in different operations. Vida of an Army Dog Unit..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
Watch: Guard of honour, tributes paid to Pulwama martyr Sepoy Prashant Sharma [Video]

Watch: Guard of honour, tributes paid to Pulwama martyr Sepoy Prashant Sharma

A huge crowd had gathered to pay respects to Sepoy Prashant Sharma, who was martyred in an encounter in Pulwama on Saturday. The braveheart’s mortal remains were brought to his native village in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:55Published
6 terrorists killed in 3 operations over last 4 days: J-K DGP [Video]

6 terrorists killed in 3 operations over last 4 days: J-K DGP

The Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh stated that in last 4 days total number of 6 terrorists was killed."In three operations over the last 4 days, 6 terrorists were killed,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:06Published