Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Brings Back iPod ‘Music Quiz’ Game

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Apple Brings Back iPod ‘Music Quiz’ Game
Apple Brings Back iPod ‘Music Quiz’ Game

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Apple revives iPod 'Music Quiz' as Siri Shortcut in iOS 14

Music Quiz, a game produced for early iPod models, is making a comeback in iOS 14, but as a bonus...
AppleInsider - Published Also reported by •engadget9to5Mac



Tweets about this

firstpost

Firstpost RT @tech2eets: iPhones running on #iOS14 will let you play iPod's popular Music Quiz game. Here's how and where you can find it. @Apple ht… 9 hours ago

tech2eets

Tech2 iPhones running on #iOS14 will let you play iPod's popular Music Quiz game. Here's how and where you can find it.… https://t.co/naM3bQ8uLf 9 hours ago

CReviewer

Canadian Reviewer Apple brings back iPod 'Music Quiz' game on iOS 14 https://t.co/30nhRouJIA 14 hours ago

loudfactcom

LoudFact.com Apple is expected to roll out iOS 14 for iPhones next month. It has already rolled out the public beta for iOS 14 a… https://t.co/eQhV44yggq 16 hours ago

india7network

India7.org Apple brings back the iPod's ‘Music Quiz’ mini game on iOS 14 - HT Tech https://t.co/TY6DQtdQpN https://t.co/re9aEQGW2v 1 day ago

linlanee_luli

koo_yisah_2513 RT @HTTech: Anyone remember this game? #iOS14 https://t.co/DFa6Z6uRio 1 day ago

HTTech

Hindustan Times Tech Anyone remember this game? #iOS14 https://t.co/DFa6Z6uRio 1 day ago

JosephCristina

Joseph Cristina Apple resurrects its iPod 'Music Quiz' game for iOS 14 Apple is still feeling nostalgic for iPod games, it seems. T… https://t.co/P0QJA5cWdT 2 days ago