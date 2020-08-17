JEE, NEET 2020: Amid protests in UP, preparations for exams begin in Jharkhand

The ‘Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha’ held a protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday against Centre’s decision to conduct JEE, NEET amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Police stopped the protesters, who were moving towards Raj Bhavan.

The police lathi-charged the activists who were protesting.

The National Testing Agency had announced that NEET will be held this year on September 13.

Meanwhile, preparations for conducting the entrance exams began in Jharkhand’s Ranchi.

An exam centre in Ranchi took precautionary measures ahead of the JEE Main.

The exam centre followed Covid-19 guidelines.

JEE main is scheduled between 1-6 September this year.