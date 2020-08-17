JEE, NEET 2020: Amid protests in UP, preparations for exams begin in Jharkhand

Goa CM Pramod Sawant backed the Union government saying that JEE, NEET examinations should be conducted. Sawant added that his state had successfully conducted exams with precautions. This comes after Opposition leaders discussed JEE, NEET during a meet. Chief Ministers of seven states and Congress President Sonia Gandhi held a meeting. The leaders together sought for postponement of the exams amid Covid-19. Watch the full video for more details.
Chief Ministers belonging to various opposition parties on Wednesday got together and discussed the issue of JEE, NEET exams with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy attended the meeting. She said announcements like the National Education Policy should worry the opposition as they are a setback for secular and scientific values and reveal the "insensitivity" of the government. On students' problems and the issue of exams arising out of the pandemic situation, she said it is being dealt with uncaringly by the Centre. Banerjee urges all chief ministers to together move the Supreme Court for postponing the NEET and JEE exams as students are not prepared.
A cop was attacked by a bull in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal. The cop, on his motorcycle, was attacked while he was on his way to the police station. In the video, the bull can be seen knocking the police officer to the ground. The police officer escaped the incident without any injury. Watch the full video for more details.
Preparations for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 are underway at an exam centre in Jharkhand's Ranchi. Precautions including social distancing circles, thermal scanning are being taken care of. Exam centre is ensuring all COVID-19 protocols. JEE Main 2020 will be held from September 1 to 6.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 29 met Governor Draupadi Murmu at Raj Bhavan on August 29. CM Soren extended his wishes to Governor on the occasion of 'Karma Puja'. 'Karma Puja' is celebrated to mark strong brother-sister bond in parts of Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.
Security personnel deployed in several areas across the Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow in the view of 'Muharram'. Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been also deployed the city. Muharram is the period of intense grief for Shia Muslims across the world. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, permission for Muharram processions in India over the weekend has been refused by the Supreme Court.Lucknow has been also observing weekend lockdown.
A minor girl allegedly shot dead her mother and brother at their residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Saturday, a senior police official said. The incident took place in the high-security Gautampalli area. The deceased have been identified as Malini Bajpai (45), wife of a senior railway official, and son. Police got information about the murders around 3.30 pm. Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey said they had got information that the wife and son of R D Bajpai, Executive Director, Railway Board, Delhi, have been murdered."It was found that the mother and son died of gunshot injuries. The son was shot on the head. During investigation, it was found that his daughter, who is a juvenile, has committed the crime,” Pandey said. She confessed to the crime, Pandey said, adding that the weapon used in it has been recovered. Police said Bajpiai’s inflicted wounds on herself using a razor, which too has been recovered.She had her right bandaged and on opening it, her wounds were visible."Till now, it has been found that she is in depression. We will send the girl to a juvenile home. Her father is on his way to Lucknow," Pandey said, adding that the bodies were found in a bedroom.
Police resorted to baton-charge members of students' wing of Samajwadi Party, protesting against Centre's decision to conduct JEE-NEET 2020 examinations in September. The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on September 13 and JEE between September 1-6.
Samajwadi Party (SP) workers staged protest near Raj Bhavan over NEET, JEE issue. Uttar Pradesh Police baton charged and detained protestors. Protestors were demanding deferment of NEET, JEE examinations. Government has announced the dates for JEE-Mains and NEET.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 27 met 5 trainee IPS officers of 72 Rashtriya Rifles. He interacted with the officers in the meeting. CM Soren extended his best wishes to the young trainee IPS officers
Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15. The Ranchi lad led India to numerous big victories including world cups. Cricketer Suresh Raina also bid adieu to his India career on the same day. Raina's announcement came minutes after Dhoni declared retirement. On August 16, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art of Dhoni and Raina. Pattnaik created the sand art in Odisha's Puri to pay respect to the cricketers. Around three tonnes of sand was used for creating the amazing art. Acclaimed sand artist Pattnaik is a Padma Shri Awardee. "There is a cricket bat of around 20 feet length. There is also a message written on that bat," Pattnaik said. 'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via an Instagram post. India's one of the finest captains left swarm of his fans heartbroken with the announcement.
Ahead of NEET and JEE exams, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced free transport services for the appearing candidates. Chouhan said, "In view of coronavirus pandemic, Madhya Pradesh government has taken an important decision for those who are appearing for NEET and JEE exams. We'll help candidates appearing in NEET and JEE exams to commute from block/district headquarters to their exam centres for free. Examinees can call at 181 or can register at the government portal to avail the service." The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13 and engineering entrance exam, JEE-Main, is planned from September 1 to 6.
A massive row has started over conducting the JEE & NEET exams amid the Covid pandemic. The opposition parties are holding protests to corner the Modi government over the issue. Six non-BJP ruled states have also approached the top court seeking a delay in the examinations. They argue that it is unsafe to conduct exams amid pandemic and many students themselves are under quarantine and will miss the examinations. The government though has been adamant, the number of admit cards downloaded by students to claim that students are themselves in favour of holding exams. In Focus today, Hindustan Times’ senior editor Aditi Prasad spoke to Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee to understand what the students really want. Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi also throws light on the implications that any further delay could have on the future of the students of the country. The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct NEET 2020 on September 13 and JEE Main examinations between September 1-6. Watch the full video for all the details.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced free travel for all Madhya Pradesh students appearing for NEET and JEE exams. MP government will provide free travel arrangements from block or district..
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 28 said on JEE, NEET 2020 said that Centre is least worried about COVID-19 and decision has been taken in haste. CM Soren has opposed Centre's decision..
Chennai Super Kings' preparations for the upcoming IPL season have run into complications after it emerged that a bowler and some staff members of the franchise tested positive for COVID-19. Ministers..