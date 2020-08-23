Global  
 

Grealish receives first England call-up

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:49s - Published
Grealish receives first England call-up

Grealish receives first England call-up

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett explains why Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time.


Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish called up to England squad for first time as Harry Winks and Marcus Rashford withdraw from international duty

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has received his first call-up to the England senior squad ahead of...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Jack Grealish should be ahead of Phil Foden for one simple reason

Jack Grealish should be ahead of Phil Foden for one simple reason Aston Villa comment - Gareth Southgate names his England squad this coming Tuesday (September 1),...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •Walsall Advertiser


Jack Grealish: Aston Villa midfielder called up to England squad

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is called up to the England senior squad for the first time.
BBC Sport - Published


