Grealish receives first England call-up
Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett explains why Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time.
RJ Barrettismo RT @Squawka: Only Kevin De Bruyne (136) created more chances than Jack Grealish (91) during the 2019-20 Premier League season.
The midfiel… 41 seconds ago
Football News 24 Jack Grealish receives first England call-up as Marcus Rashford withdraws with injury https://t.co/6bypOb7rPI 47 seconds ago
World News RT @guardian: Jack Grealish receives first England call-up to replace Marcus Rashford https://t.co/JOnJoTfq71 50 seconds ago
SB Design Media. https://t.co/z2vI8CAnrC Jack Grealish receives first England call-up as Marcus Rashford withdraws with injury… https://t.co/sitB1UaLSL 2 minutes ago
Dave Mooney RT @bet365: Most key passes - Grealish
Most goals - Grealish
Most assists - Grealish
Most shots - Grealish
Most touches - Grealish
Most cha… 3 minutes ago
Grauniad Newspepar Jack Grealish receives first England call-up to relpace Marcus Rashford https://t.co/8shD2vOrm7 5 minutes ago
The Guardian Jack Grealish receives first England call-up to replace Marcus Rashford https://t.co/JOnJoTfq71 5 minutes ago