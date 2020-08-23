Grealish receives first England call-up

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett explains why Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time.

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is called up to the England senior squad for the first time.

Aston Villa comment - Gareth Southgate names his England squad this coming Tuesday (September 1),...

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has received his first call-up to the England senior squad ahead of...