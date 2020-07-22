Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise

Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31.
His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee.
He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation.
A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society." Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condoles on death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee made the announcement on social media. The Congress veteran was admitted in a Delhi hospital and had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee had also tested positive for Covid-19, earlier in August. Condolences poured in for the former President. President Ram Nath Kovind offered condolences to Mukherjee’s family and friends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets, spoke about Pranab Mukherjee’s contribution towards the nation. PM Modi offered condolences and said the former president was an “outstanding Parliamentarian” who “made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid homage on Pranab da’s death. Watch the full video for more details.
