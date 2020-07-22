Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise

Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31.

His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee.

He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation.

A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society." Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condoles on death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

President Ram Nath Kovind said that his demise is passing of an era.