Overtime Player of the Week, Tyner's Boo Boo Sawyer

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 9 minutes ago

'Boo Boo' Sawyer for Tyner is the News 12 Now Overtime Player of the Week.

This week.

However, only one can be named our player of the week.

He's the guy that continually makes the other team boo hoo.

It's boo boo jeremiah sawyer of tyner.

Not only did sawyer rush for 165 yards against central -- he ran a kick back 90 yards and scored five touchdowns.

He was the tyner offense last night.

What an opening night for the senior running back.

The ram train rolled over the purple pounders 42-18.

Signal mountain postponed