'Shamrock will give AC Milan a game' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:27s - Published 5 minutes ago 'Shamrock will give AC Milan a game' Shamrock Rovers chairman Jonathan Roche is confident his side will give AC Milan a game after they drew the Italian giants at home in the second round of Europa League qualifying. 0

