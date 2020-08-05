Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scotland's gym-goers and swimmers return as Sturgeon eases coronavirus restrictions

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Scotland's gym-goers and swimmers return as Sturgeon eases coronavirus restrictions

Scotland's gym-goers and swimmers return as Sturgeon eases coronavirus restrictions

Fitness fans trickle back into gyms and swimming pools across Scotland, asFirst Minister Nicola Sturgeon eased lockdown restrictions slightly ahead ofschedule.

Liam Catling, who manages PureGym in Kirkcaldy, Fife, says peoplehave been keen to try the gym, which had been due to open for the first timethe day before lockdown began.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

First Minister raises concern at backlog of test results for Covid-19 [Video]

First Minister raises concern at backlog of test results for Covid-19

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she has “serious concern”with the “backlog of test results” for Covid-19. Speaking at the ScottishGovernment’s coronavirus briefing, she said she had raised her fears with theUK Government.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
Nicola Sturgeon limits gatherings to six amid ‘battle to control Covid-19' [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon limits gatherings to six amid ‘battle to control Covid-19'

Nicola Sturgeon has told Scots they can now only meet in groups of six orunder, as she conceded the country still faces “a battle to get and keep Covidunder control”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Sturgeon: Internal Market bill is an ‘abomination’ [Video]

Sturgeon: Internal Market bill is an ‘abomination’

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon describes the new Internal Market Bill as an “abomination”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: More than a million Scots barred from visiting other households

 More than a million Scots are now forbidden to visit other households and pubs and restaurants could follow after Nicola Sturgeon extended a ban on indoor..
New Zealand Herald
Glasgow lockdown extended to two more areas [Video]

Glasgow lockdown extended to two more areas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the Glasgow area lockdown has been extended to include East Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire. Indoor visits will no longer be permitted in those two council areas from midnight on Monday night. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip departing remote Balmoral Castle, will return to England

 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are departing from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to an estate in England before returning to Windsor in October.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: How Christmas could be different this year

 Under the new guidance, there will be a limit of six people from multiple households at social gatherings in England, and six people from two households in..
WorldNews
New restrictions imposed on Lanarkshire [Video]

New restrictions imposed on Lanarkshire

Scotland's Deputy First Minister John Swinney has announced new restrictions on visiting other households in Lanarkshire from midnight tonight after a rise in coronavirus cases. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:38Published

Citi names Jane Fraser new chief in Wall Street first

 Scotland-born Jane Fraser is named new chief executive of Citigroup, the first woman to run a big US bank.
BBC News
What are the new rules on social gatherings? [Video]

What are the new rules on social gatherings?

The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to sixin England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK. From Monday,people will not be allowed to meet in large groups at private homes, parks,pubs and restaurants, although there are some exemptions. It comes afterEngland's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientificadviser Sir Patrick Vallance agreed urgent action is needed after the numberof daily positive cases rose to almost 3,000. Meanwhile, in Scotland, up toeight people are allowed to meet indoors, while groups of 15 from up to fivehouseholds are permitted outdoors, but people should maintain a socialdistance. In Wales, up to 30 people can meet outdoors and in Northern Irelandthe number is 15.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

PureGym PureGym chain of no frills fitness clubs in the United Kingdom


Kirkcaldy Kirkcaldy Human settlement in Scotland


Fife Fife Council area of Scotland

RAF intercepts Russian aircraft off Scottish coast

 The RAF Typhoons, which are currently operating from Leuchars in Fife, made the interception.
BBC News

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus restrictions reintroduced in Glasgow area [Video]

Coronavirus restrictions reintroduced in Glasgow area

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced restrictions on visiting households in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire following an increase in coronavirus cases in the west of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:59Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Local lockdown in Aberdeen to remain in place for another week [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: Local lockdown in Aberdeen to remain in place for another week

Aberdeen is to remain in local lockdown for a third week as it is not yet safeto lift the restrictions, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said. Pubsand restaurants in the city will stay closed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published
Lockdown restrictions reimposed in Aberdeen as coronavirus cluster grows [Video]

Lockdown restrictions reimposed in Aberdeen as coronavirus cluster grows

Bars, cafes and restaurants have been ordered to close as lockdownrestrictions are reimposed in Aberdeen over a coronavirus cluster in the area.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 54 cases have now..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published