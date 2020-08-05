Scotland's gym-goers and swimmers return as Sturgeon eases coronavirus restrictions

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she has “serious concern”with the “backlog of test results” for Covid-19. Speaking at the ScottishGovernment’s coronavirus briefing, she said she had raised her fears with theUK Government.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon describes the new Internal Market Bill as an "abomination".
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the Glasgow area lockdown has been extended to include East Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire. Indoor visits will no longer be permitted in those two council areas from midnight on Monday night.
Scotland's Deputy First Minister John Swinney has announced new restrictions on visiting other households in Lanarkshire from midnight tonight after a rise in coronavirus cases.
The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to sixin England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK. From Monday,people will not be allowed to meet in large groups at private homes, parks,pubs and restaurants, although there are some exemptions. It comes afterEngland's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientificadviser Sir Patrick Vallance agreed urgent action is needed after the numberof daily positive cases rose to almost 3,000. Meanwhile, in Scotland, up toeight people are allowed to meet indoors, while groups of 15 from up to fivehouseholds are permitted outdoors, but people should maintain a socialdistance. In Wales, up to 30 people can meet outdoors and in Northern Irelandthe number is 15.
