Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Analyst Moves: NKE

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Dow Analyst Moves: NKE

Dow Analyst Moves: NKE

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nike is the #7 analyst pick.

Nike also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #97 spot out of 500.

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nike is the #7 analyst pick.

Nike also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #97 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Nike is showing a gain of 9.8%.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gate_15_Analyst

Gate 15 Beta drenches Houston, flash flood watch issued in Louisiana: Latest path - ABC News - https://t.co/xUQIfL6F0r via @ABC 27 minutes ago

sub_vola

sub vola not much of a technical analyst, but $EURUSD breaking 1.17 seems big 6-9 mo OTM put option IV hovering @ 7-8% for… https://t.co/GTBVNoPM1l 2 hours ago

0071Ajitesh

Ajitesh Tripathi RT @PunyaPrakop_: Imp: 1) Graph of Covid-19 horror needs to be keenly observed by serious data analyst from 29th Sept to Jan 3rd 2021. Let… 3 hours ago

monexeurope

Monex Europe Insight on recent #JPY moves from Monex Europe's #FX Market Analyst @OliviaAlvarezM2: https://t.co/sxwYGOJoeA 4 hours ago

PunyaPrakop_

Utpal પાઠક உத்பல் பாட்டக் 🇮🇳 Imp: 1) Graph of Covid-19 horror needs to be keenly observed by serious data analyst from 29th Sept to Jan 3rd 2021… https://t.co/P8xIVET1yA 6 hours ago

rogue_analyst

d:\erek_klein (✊😷) RT @johnenglander: New York Times Assessment: Climate Disruption Is Now Locked In. The Next Moves Will Be Crucial. https://t.co/BpilrmMnHd 11 hours ago

MariaN97745418

Maria N⭕ RT @EZolanski: Ozo told mai atafo that In January, he came to Lagos, he pitched an idea to @SuperSportTV on being a sport analyst. I’m su… 13 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL [Video]

Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Apple is the #11 analyst pick. Apple Inc also comes in..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published
Dow Analyst Moves: TRV [Video]

Dow Analyst Moves: TRV

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers Companies is the #27 analyst pick. Within the..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Dow Analyst Moves: IBM [Video]

Dow Analyst Moves: IBM

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, International Business Machines is the #22 analyst pick...

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published