Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A TikTok Sale Is Likely Imminent; Strap Into A Racing Mech For $2K | Digital Trends Live 8.31.20

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
A TikTok Sale Is Likely Imminent; Strap Into A Racing Mech For $2K | Digital Trends Live 8.31.20

A TikTok Sale Is Likely Imminent; Strap Into A Racing Mech For $2K | Digital Trends Live 8.31.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Reports indicate that TikTok parent company ByteDance has accepted terms of a deal, with an announcement coming as early as tomorrow; Twitter is labeling misinformation and manipulated media; Elon Musk hosted a demonstration on Neuralink, his brain-to-machine interface company on Friday, showing off brainwaves from pigs with connected chips; Sky Drive, a Japan-based company, took to the air over the weekend showing off a new eVTOL prototype; There's been a flurry of rocket launches - one from Rocket Lab and SpaceX and another two delayed from ULA and SpaceX - Georgina Torbet recaps all the space news; Riley Winn walks through 3 ways that drones are saving lives; The best tech-ish crowdfunding campaigns from around the interwebs with Awesome Tech You Can't Buy yet with Drew Prindle.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DigitalTrends

Digital Trends A @TikTok_US Sale Is Likely Imminent; Strap Into A Racing Mech For $2K | Digital Trends Live 8.31.20 #DTLive #Tech… https://t.co/ayCoFtwHkR 13 minutes ago

medianama

MediaNama.com Using a bureaucratic tool, China has essentially found a way to have a say in TikTok’s imminent sale to an American… https://t.co/LSQA4IqqvA 10 hours ago

IBD_ANarayanan

Aparna Narayanan https://t.co/fAmYrhU4Eo Walmart partnership 'likely seals the deal' for tech giant in bid for #TikTok $WMT $MSFT $AMZN $ORCL 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Amazon Launches A Fitness Tracker; Unboxing Microsoft Surface Duo | Digital Trends Live 8.27.20 [Video]

Amazon Launches A Fitness Tracker; Unboxing Microsoft Surface Duo | Digital Trends Live 8.27.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The legendary Robin Williams passed too soon and we talk to documentary director Tylor Norwood and comedian Rick Overton about 'Robin's Wish'; Editor in Chief Jeremy..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
False Trump Tweets Get Taken Down; 3x NBA Dunk Champ Nate Robinson | Digital Trends Live 8.6.20 [Video]

False Trump Tweets Get Taken Down; 3x NBA Dunk Champ Nate Robinson | Digital Trends Live 8.6.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by 3x NBA slam dunk champion Nate Robinson on training for his upcoming fight with Jake Paul, and his sneaker collection; Editor Lisa Marie Segarra brings the..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Watch Live! SpaceX Crew Dragon Splashdown; Virgin Galactic's Mach-3 Plane | Digital Trends Live 8.3.20 [Video]

Watch Live! SpaceX Crew Dragon Splashdown; Virgin Galactic's Mach-3 Plane | Digital Trends Live 8.3.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by United Airlines' EVP of Technology and Chief Digital Officer Linda Jojo to discuss what airlines are doing to keep passengers and employees safe: Drew..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished