A TikTok Sale Is Likely Imminent; Strap Into A Racing Mech For $2K | Digital Trends Live 8.31.20 Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published 3 minutes ago A TikTok Sale Is Likely Imminent; Strap Into A Racing Mech For $2K | Digital Trends Live 8.31.20 On Digital Trends Live today: Reports indicate that TikTok parent company ByteDance has accepted terms of a deal, with an announcement coming as early as tomorrow; Twitter is labeling misinformation and manipulated media; Elon Musk hosted a demonstration on Neuralink, his brain-to-machine interface company on Friday, showing off brainwaves from pigs with connected chips; Sky Drive, a Japan-based company, took to the air over the weekend showing off a new eVTOL prototype; There's been a flurry of rocket launches - one from Rocket Lab and SpaceX and another two delayed from ULA and SpaceX - Georgina Torbet recaps all the space news; Riley Winn walks through 3 ways that drones are saving lives; The best tech-ish crowdfunding campaigns from around the interwebs with Awesome Tech You Can't Buy yet with Drew Prindle. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend