Daily Dividend Report: MTEX,BEN,SJI,GNTX,THG

The dividend reflects a 28.0% increase in the quarterly dividend amount and demonstrates a commitment to rewarding shareholders and encouraging long-term investment in Mannatech's common stock.

Mannatech, a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock, payable on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Franklin Resources, announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.27 per share payable on October 15, 2020 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on September 30, 2020.

The quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share is equivalent to the dividend paid for the prior quarter and represents a 4% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for the same quarter last year.

SJI's board of directors declared its regular dividend of $0.29500 per share for the third quarter of 2020.

The dividend is payable October 2, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 10, 2020.

This is SJI's 69th consecutive year of paying dividends, reflecting the company's commitment to a consistent, sustainable dividend.

Gentex, the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share that will be payable October 21, 2020, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on October 9, 2020.

The Hanover Insurance Group announced today its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share on the issued and outstanding common stock of the company, payable September 25, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2020.