Filipino man pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman by going shopping in Black Panther suit

A Filipino man paid tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman by wearing the star's iconic costume to go shopping.

The Hollywood hero - who starred in the Marvel Comics movie in 2018 - died aged 43 on August 28 following a colon cancer battle.

Fan Carlo Angelo Garces, 32, wore the superhero's black outfit with silver trim while he went shopping near his home in Manila, the Philippines, today (August 31).

He said: ''I chose to wear the Black Panther suit to honor the actor Chadwick Boseman.

It is my way of paying tribute to the star.''


