Lebanon appoints Mustapha Adib as new PM

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 06:11s - Published
Lebanon appoints Mustapha Adib as new PM

Lebanon appoints Mustapha Adib as new PM

Mustapha Adib has been named as prime minister-designate and will now form a new government.


Mustapha Adib human rights activist

Lebanon PM-designate urges immediate reforms [Video]

Lebanon PM-designate urges immediate reforms

Lebanon's prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib called on Monday for the formation of a new government in record time and urged immediate reforms. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published

Lebanon appoints new prime minister ahead of Macron visit

 Mustapha Adib has been appointed Lebanon’s prime minister to head a new government tasked with tackling a crippling economic crisis and steering Beirut’s..
WorldNews
Lebanon establishment tasks Mustapha Adib with forming new gov't [Video]

Lebanon establishment tasks Mustapha Adib with forming new gov't

Diplomat won votes from 90 MPs and must form a government to push through long-overdue reforms.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:31Published

Lebanon set to designate new PM ahead of Macron visit

 BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is set to be designated prime minister on Monday ahead of a visit to Beirut by the French..
WorldNews

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Lebanon names Mustapha Adib as new prime minister under French pressure

Macron to land in Beirut for his second visit in less than a month to push politicians to enact...
Haaretz - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleFT.com


Diplomat Tapped to Be PM Vows Reforms in Crisis-Hit Lebanon

President Michel Aoun asked Lebanon's ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, to form a new...
VOA News - Published

Lebanon set to designate new PM ahead of Macron visit

Lebanon set to designate new PM ahead of Macron visit BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is set to be designated prime...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsFT.com



