Lebanon appoints Mustapha Adib as new PM
Mustapha Adib has been named as prime minister-designate and will now form a new government.
Lebanon PM-designate urges immediate reformsLebanon's prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib called on Monday for the formation of a new government in record time and urged immediate reforms. Edward Baran reports.
Lebanon establishment tasks Mustapha Adib with forming new gov'tDiplomat won votes from 90 MPs and must form a government to push through long-overdue reforms.