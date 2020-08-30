Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Belarus activists seek refuge abroad amid political crisis

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Belarus activists seek refuge abroad amid political crisis

Belarus activists seek refuge abroad amid political crisis

Many have had to flee to nearby countries as thousands continue to demonstrate against President Alexander Lukashenko over disputed election win.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Thousands of protesters call for an end to Lukashenko presidency

 Tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied Sunday in the Belarusian capital of Minsk to begin the fourth week of daily protests demanding that the country's..
CBS News

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: Belarus opposition leader 'to address UN Security Council'

 Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will reportedly brief the Security Council on Friday as protests continue.
BBC News
Europe's week: Brussels politics gears up for busy Autumn [Video]

Europe's week: Brussels politics gears up for busy Autumn

It was a less than relaxing summer with tensions simmering in the Eastern Mediterranean, and protests in Belarus, now EU politics must face tough talks over the EU's recovery budget, Brexit and spikes in COVID-19 infections.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 07:09Published

Non-stop protests keep pressure on Belarus' president to resign

 On display was the first major demonstration since Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that he would send in security forces​ "if necessary."
CBS News

Alexander Lukashenko Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, president of Belarus

Protests keep pressure on Belarus President Lukashenko to resign

 Sunday marked 21 days of non-stop protests in Belarus, as people continue to demand the resignation of the country's leader. But Alexander Lukashenko says he's..
CBS News
Dozens detained in Belarus anti-government protest [Video]

Dozens detained in Belarus anti-government protest

Thousands took to the streets in a third weekend of rallies against President Lukashenko.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:00Published
Putin says happy birthday to Lukashenko as protests rage [Video]

Putin says happy birthday to Lukashenko as protests rage

Russian President Vladimir Putin used a birthday phone call on Sunday to invite Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to visit Moscow, a Kremlin show of support as thousands of protesters streamed into central Minsk demanding Lukashenko step down. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published

Tweets about this

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Belarus activists seek refuge abroad amid political crisis https://t.co/PnbzmeyXtf 2 minutes ago