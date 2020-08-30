It was a less than relaxing summer with tensions simmering in the Eastern Mediterranean, and protests in Belarus, now EU politics must face tough talks over the EU's recovery budget, Brexit and spikes in COVID-19 infections.
Russian President Vladimir Putin used a birthday phone call on Sunday to invite Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to visit Moscow, a Kremlin show of support as thousands of protesters streamed into central Minsk demanding Lukashenko step down. Emer McCarthy reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:02Published
Tweets about this
Global Issues Web Belarus activists seek refuge abroad amid political crisis https://t.co/PnbzmeyXtf 2 minutes ago