Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Jerry Jones is trying to give me a heart attack' — Skip Bayless on Cowboy's televised scrimmage

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:21s - Published
'Jerry Jones is trying to give me a heart attack' — Skip Bayless on Cowboy's televised scrimmage

'Jerry Jones is trying to give me a heart attack' — Skip Bayless on Cowboy's televised scrimmage

The Dallas Cowboys televised their scrimmage yesterday, but it was far from what viewers are used to seeing.

No players wore names or numbers on their jerseys and most of the shots were tight on individual players so formations couldn’t be seen.

Mike McCarthy said he didn’t want to give other teams a competitive advantage and Jerry Jones said the team didn’t want to advertise younger players that could be signed from their practice squad.

Hear why Skip Bayless is in disbelief over the Cowboys' mistake.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Jerry Jones is trying to give me a heart attack' — Skip Bayless on Cowboy's televised scrimmage

'Jerry Jones is trying to give me a heart attack' — Skip Bayless on Cowboy's televised scrimmage The Dallas Cowboys televised their scrimmage yesterday, but it was far from what viewers are used to...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless suspects Dak Prescott made the Top 100 NFL players due to a sympathy vote [Video]

Skip Bayless suspects Dak Prescott made the Top 100 NFL players due to a sympathy vote

Recently it was announced that Dak Prescott came in at 46 on the NFL’s top 100 players list voted on by the players themselves. It’s notable that Dak failed to even crack the list at all the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:01Published
Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones sticking to his guns feels like the 'beginning of the end' for Dak in Dallas [Video]

Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones sticking to his guns feels like the 'beginning of the end' for Dak in Dallas

After yesterday’s deadline passed without Dak and the Cowboys agreeing on a long-term deal, his older brother Tad Prescott tweeted, “there is a reason I was never a Dallas Cowboys fan growing up or..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:58Published
Jane Slater: Cowboys are avoiding getting into 'cap hell' by overpaying Dak Prescott [Video]

Jane Slater: Cowboys are avoiding getting into 'cap hell' by overpaying Dak Prescott

The deadline for Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones to get a deal done is now just over 4 hours away. NFL Network reporter Jane Slater joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss why the Cowboys are..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:47Published