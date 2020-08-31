Brindisi seeks federal funding for police

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 4 minutes ago

Congressman Anthony Brindisi pushing for federal funds to help police with recruiting and training.

Help local police departments hire and train new officers.

The initiative calls on the department of justice to double federal funding for the cops hiring grant program.

Brindisi says last year congress allocated 350 million dollars to the grant program.

Now brndisi hopes to double that to 700 million dollars.

The congressman plans on introducing this ammendment, when he heads back to washington in september during congressional hearings to fund the goverment 22:53:50 i wanted to come out with this now becuase we have alot owork over t next cole of weeksuilding support from both sides of the aisle to really help implement this plan."22:53:58 we have reached out to the tenney campaign and will have that response coming up at 5&6 after a week of protests,