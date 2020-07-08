Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka mourn demise of Pranab Mukherjee

India's neighbouring countries Nepal and Bhutan expressed their condolences on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mukherjee.

PM Oli tweeted, "In his demise, Nepal has lost a great friend.

We remember his contributions in strengthening Nepal-India relations in different capacities of his public life." Meanwhile, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also expressed his condolence on Twitter.

Former President passed away on August 31 at the age of 84 and had contracted COVID-19.