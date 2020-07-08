Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka mourn demise of Pranab Mukherjee

India's neighbouring countries Nepal and Bhutan expressed their condolences on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mukherjee.
PM Oli tweeted, "In his demise, Nepal has lost a great friend.
We remember his contributions in strengthening Nepal-India relations in different capacities of his public life." Meanwhile, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also expressed his condolence on Twitter.
Former President passed away on August 31 at the age of 84 and had contracted COVID-19.
Recovery rate of Nepal's COVID-19 infected patients stood at around 56 percent in an early fortnight of August, while towards the end of the month, it has dipped down to 54, increasing worries and panic for health workers and government. Fatalities attributed to deadly virus crossed 100 mark in mid-August. As month marches to end, it doubled with 14 deaths on Sunday taking the number to 221. It was the month of (mid) May, the Himalayan Nation, buffered in between India and China had recorded its first fatality due to Corona Virus. Nepal recorded a single-day rise of 1221 cases with 14 more fatalities to deadly virus taking toll of infected to 38,561 while a number of recovered ones stands at 20, 822. Till Sunday, a total of 144 Corona infected patients are kept in the Intensive Care Unit whereas 17 are in ventilator throughout the nation. Though some patients underwent Plasma Therapy, 20 of them only have recovered fully till last week, the Health Ministry data showed. With the swift rise in COVID-19 cases, doctors along with other medical workers working on the frontline of the pandemic are facing increased pressure. More than 50 doctors were reported to be infected while working on the front line treating patients whose coronavirus test was not done before being admitted or brought to the hospital. Falling short of beds for COVID-19 infected patients with a decreased rate of recovery, the Government under the leadership of KP Sharma Oli has added up beds in hospitals around nation. In the month of January, Nepal was the first nation in South Asia to confirm the infection in a Wuhan returnee Nepali citizen.
Mountaineer Anita Kundu to be awarded with 'Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019' this year. She is the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest from China and Nepal side. Anita hails from Haryana's Hisar district. She gave credit of her till date successful journey to her mother. President Ram Nath Kovid will confer her award virtually. While speaking to ANI, Anita said, "I am first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest from China and Nepal side. I give all credit of my success to my mother. I am thankful to Indian government for this award." Prestigious awards in field of sports will be conferred by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind at function through virtual mode from Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 29.
Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren on August 31 expressed his condolences on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. He said, "In the journey of his politics he did several appreciation works. We will always remember him. I expressed my condolences to him." Former President passed away on August 31 at the age of 84 and had contracted COVID-19.
Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday lashed out at his party members for demanding a 450-membered Central Committee meeting despite restriction to hold large scale gathering amid COVID-19 pandemic. While holding discussions with the health experts, his party members and the Opposition party, Oli reviewed steps needed to take control of the coronavirus situation. He also slammed them for demanding his resignation and also called them as "irresponsible" for calling a Central Committee meeting amid the pandemic. With the demand for his resignation has been rising within the party, PM Oli has been facing a hard time to save his chair. Various leaders have come forward with demands to call 450 membered Central Committee meeting to decide over the fate of PM Oli. Earlier, senior leaders including Dahal, Gautam, Madhav Kumar and Jhalanath Khanal had demanded Oli's resignation. As per the Nepal Health Ministry, the death toll due to coronavirus has soared to 58. The total count stands at 21,009 with 5,925 active cases.
After Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli claimed that the birthplace of Lord Ram is in Nepal and the revered god was Nepali, priests in Ayodhya lashed out at the Nepal PM for his bizarre claims. While speaking to ANI, the member of Ram Temple Trust, Mahant Dinendra Das said, "Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya near Sarayu River. It is a popular belief that he belongs to Ayodhya. In politics a person can say anything." The president of Rama Dal Trust, Kalki Ram Das Maharaj, said, "I condemn his comment. They used to be a Hindu Rashtra (nation) but now they are working on the behalf of China and Pakistan." Meanwhile, another priest Mahant Paramhans Acharya said, "Oli is not Nepali, he is not aware of his country's history. He is betraying Nepal. China had captured over two dozen Nepali villages and to conceal that he is using Lord Ram's name." "Lord Ram belongs to the whole universe. He was born here in Ayodhya. Oli is betraying his people and people of Nepal should protest against him otherwise they have to face the ill fate. Oli is insane," Acharya added.
Members of the Indian, Vietnamese and the Tibetan communities held a protest outside the Capitol Hill in Washington against China. The protesters were holding anti-China posters, urging people to boycott Chinese products. They shouted slogans against China's expansionist policies against their neighbours. Posters urging China to vacate Akshai Chin and Kashmir were also seen during the protest. Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States. 'China is aggressively trying to steal the land from India in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh. They are intimidating Bhutan. They have also claimed that the Tajikistan mountains belong to them. Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, Russia are also victims of China's expansionist policies', said a protester Adapa Prasad. Members of Vietnamese community also lashed out against the Communist government of China and said that their fight is against the CCP and not the people of China. China's expansionist policy has been slammed by countries across the world. China also faced flak for the Galwan faceoff where 20 India jawans were killed. Watch the full video for all the details.
India is now third on the Johns Hopkins University tally of countries struggling with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, following the US and Brazil. Far from flattening the curve, CNN reports India's number of cases are reaching for the stars. First observed in 1857 by Florence Nightingale, India has struggled to provide basic public health services for its people. On the Health Care Access and Quality Index, India trails its neighbors Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.
Speaking on India-China border tensions, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said, "I have spoken with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar a number of times about this. Chinese took incredibly aggressive actions and Indians have done their best to respond to that. There aren't many neighbours that can satisfactorily say that they know where their sovereignty ends and the Chinese Communist Party will respect that. That is certainly true now for people of Bhutan. The world must come together to respond to this. This increasing revisionist effort that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is engaged in is something that President Trump has taken incredibly seriously." He further said, "World has seen true colours of Chinese Communist Party and I am convinced more than ever that free people of the world will come to understand the threat. The impact General Secy Xi Jinping has on the world is not good for free and democracy loving people."
Former President Pranab Mukherjee remains critical and on ventilator support but haemodynamically stable after he underwent a brain surgery to remove a blood clot and at the same time tested positive..