Pa. Health Dept. Announces 521 New Coronavirus Cases
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:25s - Published
2 minutes ago
Pa. Health Dept. Announces 521 New Coronavirus Cases
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 521 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday, but no additional deaths.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
With Auckland now out of lockdown and in its "new new normal" of alert level 2.5, the Ministry of...
New Zealand Herald - Published
17 hours ago
Rome: Italy reported 1,071 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said...
WorldNews - Published
1 week ago
Pakistan has reported 213 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the...
IndiaTimes - Published
11 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Coronavirus eight months on: from 27 cases to 25 million China issued their first warnings about the Coronavirus on 31 December 2020 to the World Health Organization. At the time, the virus had 27 known cases and no deaths —but has since changed the course.. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 05:00 Published 5 hours ago
Nepal struggles with increases Covid-19 cases Recovery rate of Nepal's COVID-19 infected patients stood at around 56 percent in an early fortnight of August, while towards the end of the month, it has dipped down to 54, increasing worries and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:36 Published 8 hours ago