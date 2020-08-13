Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Admired by all': Politicians remember Pranab Mukherjee

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:17s - Published
'Admired by all': Politicians remember Pranab Mukherjee

'Admired by all': Politicians remember Pranab Mukherjee

Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31.

His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of Congress veteran.

Rahul Gandhi said, "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee.

I join the country in paying homage to him.

My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends." Lok Sabha Speaker mourned loss of former President.

He said, "I express my grief at the passing away of our former president Pranab Mukherjee.

He was a very astute politician and a very knowledgable person.

He always kept his professional life separate from the personal.

He was an experienced administrator: Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders express grief over former President Pranab Mukherjee's death

 "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him...
IndiaTimes
Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee made the announcement on social media. The Congress veteran was admitted in a Delhi hospital and had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee had also tested positive for Covid-19, earlier in August. Condolences poured in for the former President. President Ram Nath Kovind offered condolences to Mukherjee’s family and friends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets, spoke about Pranab Mukherjee’s contribution towards the nation. PM Modi offered condolences and said the former president was an “outstanding Parliamentarian” who “made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid homage on Pranab da’s death. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:08Published

Bharat Ratna Bharat Ratna India's highest civilian award

Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise

Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society." Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condoles on death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. President Ram Nath Kovind said that his demise is passing of an era.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

KCR-led TRS govt to demand 'Bharat Ratna' for former PM PV Narasimha Rao

 "We will discuss the greatness of PV and his achievements in the Assembly. We have decided to have a comprehensive debate on PV. We will pass a resolution urging..
DNA

Abhijit Mukherjee Abhijit Mukherjee Indian politician


Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Parliamentary panel would like to be apprised of impact of internet suspension in J&K: Shashi Tharoor to Speaker

 Congress leader and chairman of Parliamentary standing committee on Information and Technology Shashi Tharoor has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker that the panel..
IndiaTimes

Learnt a lot from Pranab Da, he brought distinction to every post he held: Sonia Gandhi in her condolence message

 Expressing great shock over the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said she learnt a lot from the Congress..
IndiaTimes

Om Birla Om Birla Speaker of The Lok Sabha

Hope members will cooperate in smooth functioning of Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha Speaker [Video]

Hope members will cooperate in smooth functioning of Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has put home on Members or Parliament to cooperate for smooth functioning of Monsoon Session which is likely to begin in September amid coronavirus pandemic. "We hope that Members of Parliament will cooperate in the smooth functioning of the Monsoon session by following the COVID guidelines," said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on August 28. "COVID-19 has posed a major challenge for the functioning of democratic institutions across the world. We hope that the members will cooperate in the smooth functioning of the (Monsoon) session by following COVID-19 related guidelines," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

MPs to get tested for coronavirus 72 hours before start of Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

 MPs will be requested to get themselves tested for Covid-19 at least 72 hours before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla..
IndiaTimes

Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Lower house of the Parliament of India

Sushant death case: Congress questions Sandeep Singh’s link to BJP leaders [Video]

Sushant death case: Congress questions Sandeep Singh’s link to BJP leaders

Congress has raised 10 questions on the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Addressing a virtual press conference, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi raised questions about Sandeep Singh’s proximity to BJP leaders. He alleged that Sandeep Singh had called the BJP Maharashtra office 53 times and asked who is the special protector of Sushant’s ‘self-professed’ friend? Singhvi also said that the same Sandeep Singh had also made the biopic on PM Modi in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and said that the posters for the same were released by then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He further said that the individual had earlier also been charged with assaulting a minor Swiss citizen. Speaking on the drug angle, Singhvi said that it must be realised that the drug deals in question happened when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister of the state. He also questioned CBI and said that they were eager to offer their services and questioned if that is also linked to Sandeep Singh? Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:16Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka mourn demise of Pranab Mukherjee [Video]

Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka mourn demise of Pranab Mukherjee

India's neighbouring countries Nepal and Bhutan expressed their condolences on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli took to Twitter to pay tribute to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
Pranab Mukherjee has signs of lung infection | Former president has Covid | Oneindia News [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee has signs of lung infection | Former president has Covid | Oneindia News

There has been a decline in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who has been admitted to hospital since August 10th after he underwent a life-saving brain surgery to remove a clot and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published
Pranab Mukherjee critical | Former President's death rumours are false | Oneindia News [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee critical | Former President's death rumours are false | Oneindia News

Former President Pranab Mukherjee remains critical and on ventilator support but haemodynamically stable after he underwent a brain surgery to remove a blood clot and at the same time tested positive..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published