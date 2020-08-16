Global  
 

COVID update: Maharashtra, Andhra continue to suffer, Delhi gets a breather

COVID update: Maharashtra, Andhra continue to suffer, Delhi gets a breather

COVID update: Maharashtra, Andhra continue to suffer, Delhi gets a breather

Even as India continue to report record rise in daily cases of coronavirus, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the pandemic could be controlled by Diwali festival.

India on August 31 reported highest spike of more than 78,000 cases of coronavirus, the most anywhere in the world.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are leading the caseload.

However, the national capital after reporting more than 2000 cases on August 30, saw a moment of relief as it reported fewer than 1400 infections on August 31.


