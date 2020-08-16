COVID update: Maharashtra, Andhra continue to suffer, Delhi gets a breather

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inaugurated Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Bellary, Karnataka, via video conferencing. "This trauma centre has state of the art OTs and dedicated departments. I would like to felicitate all who put effort into this," he said.
Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare briefed on India’s Covid-19 situation. Health Ministry’s Secretary Rajesh Bhushan spoke on India’s recovery rate, fatality rate and active cases. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu account for 70 per cent of the total COVID-19 deaths in the country, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry further said that the five states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62 per cent of the active cases in the country. "If we track deaths in these five states across weeks, then out of 5 only 2 states i.e Karnataka and Delhi have shown an increase in Case Fatality Trajectory. However, in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu there is decrease in daily deaths," Bhushan said. Watch the video for more details.
The government teachers of High school Kandajan in Yusmarg area in Budgam district have started open-air community classes to compensate the academic loss amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Yusmarg, popular as hill station is situated in the western part of Kashmir Valley and students in Kandajan village were finding it difficult to continue their online studies due to low internet connectivity issue. In such times, these community classes are a ray of hope to these students. It is helping them to continue their studies even during the pandemic. However, some students were unable to attend the online classes as they were unable to afford a smartphone. Manzoor Ahmad, Headmaster of Government high school Kandajan Yusmarg told ANI, "With the permission of locals and parents of the students, we have started these community classes". "Very few students were coming to the online classes because of different reasons. But after the introduction of community classes, more number of students are coming to attend the classes," Ahmad said. "Currently, we are running classes from 6th to 10th standard," he added. Bashir Malik, Teacher of the school, "We have started an initiative to continue the classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic after assessing the scenario. It was imperative to deliver lessons and to contain the spread of the virus at the same time". Malik said, "We decided that it is better to conduct classes in an open space". "While conducting the classes, we are following the standard operating procedures (SOPs)," Malik added. Appreciating the initiative, Hanan Mushtaq, a student said, "As we stay in a far-flung area, our teachers have to come here every day. We are thankful to them". Another student Masrat Jan said, "We were struggling with our classes including poor internet connectivity amid COVID-19. But we are glad that the school authority has decided to conduct the community classes".
R.V. Asokan Secretary General Indian Medical Association on September 4 reacted on country's record of 83,883 Covid cases in 24 hours. He said that instead of focusing on number of increasing cases, country should focus on reducing the death rates. He said, "IMA feels that country is nearing the peak, and the country may reach the first place in the week but we have to look at the brighter side that the COVID case fatality rate is falling."
More than 180 Sikh families arrived in India from Afghanistan on Thursday. The families were welcomed at the IGI Airport by World Punjab Organisation. The families arrived in India on 'long-term' visas, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. "Over 180 Hindu Sikh families arrived from Afghanistan. Indian government granted them long-term visas after requests. WPO sent a private plane to repatriate these families. Delhi’s Sikh organizations associated in bringing these families. We want to have assured them of citizenship, like Amit Shah ji assured us," he said. The evacuation comes after Kabul bomb blast which killed 25 people. The attack on the gurudwara happened earlier this year in March. Chabol Singh said, "25 people lost their lives during Kabul attack, 14 people died in Jalalabad. It is not possible for us to stay there after these attacks."
A DTC cluster bus hit the wall of NITI Aayog Bhawan on September 03. The incident took place at around 11:25 pm in Delhi. The driver got injured and has been taken to RML Hospital for treatment. Police reached the spot for investigation.
The Narcotics Control Bureau raided the houses of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda this morning. Samuel Miranda was even detained by the NCB for questioning in the drug angle that has emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. The NCB, till now, has arrested two alleged drug peddlers operating in the capital city of Maharashtra in this case and it has detained one person. The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under the criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after the ED shared a report following the cloning of Rhea’s mobile phones. Meanwhile, the CBI has released its first official statement in the case and said that all media reports being attributed to the CBI are false as the probe agency has not shared any details about the probe. The CBI, ED and the NCB are probing different aspects of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.
In media briefing on August 31, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "Till now 1,73,390 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Delhi and out of which 90% of cases have been recovered. In Delhi, we are putting a lot of emphasis on testing. We don't need any specific support from Centre as long as they are not objecting to more testing. Instead of taking kits from centre, we are buying from the market. Like Union Health Minister said, I also hope COVID-19 pandemic ends till Diwali."
