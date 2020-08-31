Padres go all-in on postseason run Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 04:22s - Published 6 minutes ago 10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mark RT @BNightengale: The #Padres, who have not been in the playoffs since 2006, and the #Marlins, who have not been in the playoffs since 2003… 14 seconds ago Brian It's so odd to see teams like the Padres and Jays being heavy buyers today but then you remember the expanded postseason and it makes sense 4 minutes ago Gershon Rabinowitz In other words, the #Padres, #Marlins, and #Mariners have not played in a postseason game aired on TBS, who acquire… https://t.co/LCPOqXKysJ 4 minutes ago Cardboard Cutout Cassie RT @TheNatsFanatic: RIP the Padres and Marlins postseason chances. 4 minutes ago Engel RT @jonmorosi: The @Padres and @Marlins haven’t reached the postseason since 2006 and 2003, respectively. They have the NL's longest postse… 6 minutes ago Nats Fanatic RIP the Padres and Marlins postseason chances. https://t.co/PKeHki0aRr 6 minutes ago

