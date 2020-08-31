Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Padres go all-in on postseason run

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 04:22s - Published
Padres go all-in on postseason run
10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mark15_11

Mark RT @BNightengale: The #Padres, who have not been in the playoffs since 2006, and the #Marlins, who have not been in the playoffs since 2003… 14 seconds ago

Ga1act1c

Brian It's so odd to see teams like the Padres and Jays being heavy buyers today but then you remember the expanded postseason and it makes sense 4 minutes ago

GershOnline

Gershon Rabinowitz In other words, the #Padres, #Marlins, and #Mariners have not played in a postseason game aired on TBS, who acquire… https://t.co/LCPOqXKysJ 4 minutes ago

ThatBravesGirl

Cardboard Cutout Cassie RT @TheNatsFanatic: RIP the Padres and Marlins postseason chances. 4 minutes ago

Engel114

Engel RT @jonmorosi: The @Padres and @Marlins haven’t reached the postseason since 2006 and 2003, respectively. They have the NL's longest postse… 6 minutes ago

TheNatsFanatic

Nats Fanatic RIP the Padres and Marlins postseason chances. https://t.co/PKeHki0aRr 6 minutes ago