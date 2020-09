Emmanuel Acho on why Marcus Morris needs a heavier consequence for flagrant on Luka Doncic

Ric Bucher joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss the ejection of Los Angeles Clipper Marcus Morris after he hit Luka Doncic in the head during a layup.

After the incident, the Dallas Mavericks bench rushed the floor, but no further altercations took place.

Hear what Acho has to say about the incident.