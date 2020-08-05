'Rave on, Van Morrison': Irish celebrate legend's 75th

Global  
 

Irish President Michael D.

Higgins joined a virtual celebration of Van Morrison's 75th birthday on Monday, namechecking U.S. civil rights champion John Lewis and author James Baldwin in a spoken-word rendition of one of the Northern Irishman's songs.


