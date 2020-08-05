'Rave on, Van Morrison': Irish celebrate legend's 75th
Irish President Michael D.
Higgins joined a virtual celebration of Van Morrison's 75th birthday on Monday, namechecking U.S. civil rights champion John Lewis and author James Baldwin in a spoken-word rendition of one of the Northern Irishman's songs.
Northern Ireland's political leaders gather for the funeral of former SDLPleader John Hume in his native city. The Derry politician, feted around theworld as a peacemaker, died on July 3 aged 83 after a long battle withdementia. Among those attending the requiem mass at St Eugene’s Cathedral inLondonderry were Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach MichealMartin. They were joined by Northern Irish party leaders from across thepolitical divides.
Irish Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary has resigned after attending a golfsociety event indoors with 80 other people. A number of other politicians alsoattended the event, including Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer and IndependentTD Noel Grealish. Other guests included EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and formerattorney general Seamus Woulfe.
