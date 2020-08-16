Tributes pour in for Princess Diana's death 23 years ago outside her former Kensington Palace home
Video Credit:
Newsflare STUDIO
- Duration: 02:12s - Published
on August 31, 2020
Tributes pour in for Princess Diana's death 23 years ago outside her former Kensington Palace home
It has been 23 years since Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris, France, but well-wishers from around the world keep paying tributes to the Princess of Hearts outside Kensington Palace in London, where she lived, on August 31 - the day she died.
Kensington Palace has belonged to Britain's royal family for 400 years, and has its share of ghosts....
E! Online - Published
on August 31, 2020
