Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zoom Shares Soar on Earnings: Should You Buy  Stock Now?

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Zoom Shares Soar on Earnings: Should You Buy  Stock Now?

Zoom Shares Soar on Earnings: Should You Buy  Stock Now?

The market is still considering the surging demand for software products like Zoom's.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pops and Flops: American Airlines, GAP, and Zoom Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: American Airlines, GAP, and Zoom Stock

Shares for American Airlines are up after details of the airline's sanitation plan, involving a new surface cleaner that reportedly kills coronavirus, was released. GAP shares are popping on news that..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 07:09Published
Pops and Flops: Deere, Tesla, and Kodak Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: Deere, Tesla, and Kodak Stock

Agricultural equipment manufacturer Deere & Company's shares are up after the company reported an earnings beat in Q2. Tesla shares are popping after prices surpassed $2,000. Kodak stock is down after..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:23Published
Pops and Flops: Oracle, Kohl's, and Carnival Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: Oracle, Kohl's, and Carnival Stock

Oracle shares are popping following news that the company could be in the running to acquire TikTok, challenging Microsoft. Shares for retailer Kohl's are down despite its better than expected earnings..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 08:44Published