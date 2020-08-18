Zoom Shares Soar on Earnings: Should You Buy  Stock Now?

The market is still considering the surging demand for software products like Zoom's.



Related videos from verified sources Pops and Flops: American Airlines, GAP, and Zoom Stock



Shares for American Airlines are up after details of the airline's sanitation plan, involving a new surface cleaner that reportedly kills coronavirus, was released. GAP shares are popping on news that.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 07:09 Published 1 week ago Pops and Flops: Deere, Tesla, and Kodak Stock



Agricultural equipment manufacturer Deere & Company's shares are up after the company reported an earnings beat in Q2. Tesla shares are popping after prices surpassed $2,000. Kodak stock is down after.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 05:23 Published 1 week ago Pops and Flops: Oracle, Kohl's, and Carnival Stock



Oracle shares are popping following news that the company could be in the running to acquire TikTok, challenging Microsoft. Shares for retailer Kohl's are down despite its better than expected earnings.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 08:44 Published 2 weeks ago