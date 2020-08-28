Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maryland Catholic schools return to in-person learning

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Maryland Catholic schools return to in-person learning
Maryland Catholic schools return to in-person learning

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CrochetMom65

Valerie The Catholic schools were the only place to offer full day kindergarten when we lived in CT. Maryland Catholic sch… https://t.co/uGW0lRYeTx 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Catholic schools reopen today [Video]

Catholic schools reopen today

Catholic schools reopen today

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:50Published
Gov. Hogan: All Maryland Schools At Level Where Some In-Person Learning Could Happen Safely [Video]

Gov. Hogan: All Maryland Schools At Level Where Some In-Person Learning Could Happen Safely

All county school systems in Maryland are authorized to safely reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, though decisions will be made at the local level, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:40Published
Maryland School Systems, County Leaders Respond To Hogan's Announcement That Some In-Person Learning Is Safe Statewide [Video]

Maryland School Systems, County Leaders Respond To Hogan's Announcement That Some In-Person Learning Is Safe Statewide

Maryland School Systems, County Leaders Respond To Hogan's Announcement That Some In-Person Learning Is Safe Statewide

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:18Published