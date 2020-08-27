Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bolts looking to close series against Bruins

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Bolts looking to close series against Bruins
Bolts looking to close series against Bruins

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boston Bruins Boston Bruins National Hockey League team in Boston, Massachusetts

Tampa Bay Lightning close series against Bruins to advance to Eastern Conference Finals [Video]

Tampa Bay Lightning close series against Bruins to advance to Eastern Conference Finals

The Lightning closed the series against the reigning Eastern Conference champions Boston Bruins in double overtime. Story: https://wfts.tv/3lB8wVf

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:28Published
Game 3: Lightning blow out Boston Bruins to take series lead [Video]

Game 3: Lightning blow out Boston Bruins to take series lead

The Tampa Bay Lightning took the series lead after blowing out the Boston Bruins 7-1 in Game 3.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:26Published

Tweets about this

Servprolakeland

Servpro of Lakeland RT @abcactionnews: BOLTS ADVANCE!!! Lightning beat Boston Bruins 3-2 in double-overtime thriller to win series 4-1. Tampa Bay moves on to t… 5 hours ago

abcactionnews

ABC Action News BOLTS ADVANCE!!! Lightning beat Boston Bruins 3-2 in double-overtime thriller to win series 4-1. Tampa Bay moves on… https://t.co/4qdLAUor4F 8 hours ago