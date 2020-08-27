Bolts looking to close series against Bruins

Tampa Bay Lightning close series against Bruins to advance to Eastern Conference FinalsThe Lightning closed the series against the reigning Eastern Conference champions Boston Bruins in double overtime. Story: https://wfts.tv/3lB8wVf
Game 3: Lightning blow out Boston Bruins to take series leadThe Tampa Bay Lightning took the series lead after blowing out the Boston Bruins 7-1 in Game 3.
Servpro of Lakeland RT @abcactionnews: BOLTS ADVANCE!!! Lightning beat Boston Bruins 3-2 in double-overtime thriller to win series 4-1. Tampa Bay moves on to t… 5 hours ago
ABC Action News BOLTS ADVANCE!!! Lightning beat Boston Bruins 3-2 in double-overtime thriller to win series 4-1. Tampa Bay moves on… https://t.co/4qdLAUor4F 8 hours ago