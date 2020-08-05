Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NYC artist sketches stranger on subway and gifts drawing to generate smiles amid pandemic

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:32s - Published
NYC artist sketches stranger on subway and gifts drawing to generate smiles amid pandemic

NYC artist sketches stranger on subway and gifts drawing to generate smiles amid pandemic

As Devon Rodriguez and others in New York City suffer the human cost of the coronavirus pandemic, the local artist thought of a brilliant way to brighten the days of total strangers: drawing them on the famously awkward subway and giving them the artwork as a token of goodwill.

In this heartwarming clip from August 22, Devon draws a woman working transit and gives her a huge smile as well as a beautiful drawing.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Project smiles helps spread positivity [Video]

Project smiles helps spread positivity

Two young brothers in Arizona have come up with a great way to spread positivity during this pandemic. They created Project Smile AZ to send homemade cards to COVID-19 patients.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:47Published