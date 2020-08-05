NYC artist sketches stranger on subway and gifts drawing to generate smiles amid pandemic

As Devon Rodriguez and others in New York City suffer the human cost of the coronavirus pandemic, the local artist thought of a brilliant way to brighten the days of total strangers: drawing them on the famously awkward subway and giving them the artwork as a token of goodwill.

In this heartwarming clip from August 22, Devon draws a woman working transit and gives her a huge smile as well as a beautiful drawing.