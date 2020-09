JSU not renewing Hendrick’s contract

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:14s - Published 2 weeks ago

ISLOOKING FOR A NEW HEAD FOOTBALLCOACJSU WILL NOT BE RENEWING JOHNHENDRICK'S CONTRACT .UNFORTUNATLEY HENDRICK'SDEPARTURE WAS IMPACTED BYCOVID-19.

HIS CONTRACT IS SET TOEXPIRE IN NOVEMBER.

IFTHE FALL SEASON WASN'T MOVED TOTHE SPRINGHE HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO EARNANOTHER CONTRACT.BUT WITH THE SEASON MONTHS AWAYJSU AD ASHLEY ROBINSON DECIDEDTO FIND A NEWHEAD COACH NOW RATHER LATER.

BUTHENDRICK HAD NOTHING BUTPOSITIVE WORDSFOR JSU.

I APPRECIATE THE FANS AT JACKSONSTATE.

I STILL SAY AND AS I SAYALLTHE TIME THEY'RE THE BEST FANSINTHE COUNTRY.

I APPRECIATE ADROBINSON FOR THE OPPORTUNITY TOBE THE HEAD COACH AT JACKSON ANDI WISH THEM MUCH MUCHSUCCESS.HENDRICK WAS THE HEAD COACH FORONE FULLSEASON AT JSU FINISHING WITH A 6AND 9 RECORD.OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR TC TAYLORAND OFFENSIVE LINE COACH OTISRIDLEY WILL SERVE AS INTERIMHEAD COACHES UNTIL A NEWHEAD COACH IS NAMED.

REPORTINGOUTSIDE OFTHE SPORTS OFFICE JOE COOK 16WAPT NEWS.

