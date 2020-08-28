Tropical Depression 15 forms
Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed off North Carolina Coast; Forecast to become Tropical Storm Nana.
No Threat to South Florida.
Ric Kearbey WTSP Here's the cone on Tropical Storm #Nana. No threat to U.S. mainland but will impact Honduras and Belize on Wed/Thur… https://t.co/LSL1Z3y3y5 56 seconds ago
jamaica Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 forms south of Jamaica, tropical storm watches issued - WFTV Orlando… https://t.co/8ZH6AWkaan 3 minutes ago
Bobby Deskins WTSP ⚡️ Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen forms in the Caribbean https://t.co/GGNTy1T11p 7 minutes ago
Marisa Nuzzo RT @IreneSans: ... and we are up to 16... Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 forms south of #Jamaica. The average number of storms formed by Sep… 37 minutes ago
Irene Sans ... and we are up to 16... Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 forms south of #Jamaica. The average number of storms form… https://t.co/Id5ulqIWnC 39 minutes ago
Beverly Perry TROPICAL UPDATE
Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 forms in the Caribbean and Tropical Depression 15 is off the coast o… https://t.co/LTgm5ZEG7G 39 minutes ago
↟ 𝕒 𝔻 𝕖 𝕃 𝕖 ↟ RT @breakingweather: Tropical Depression 15 could become the next named tropical storm of the already busy and record-setting 2020 hurrican… 40 minutes ago
Ric Kearbey WTSP This the new potential tropical cyclone #PTC16. It could become Tropical Storm #Nana later today. No threat to U.S.… https://t.co/PBZ3VXlX6I 47 minutes ago
Tracking the Tropics | August 31 Evening UpdateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking The Tropics 8-31-20 5PMChief Meteorologist Craig Setzer has the latest on Tropical Depression 15.
Tracking the Tropics | August 31, morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.