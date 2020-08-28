Global  
 

Tropical Depression 15 forms

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed off North Carolina Coast; Forecast to become Tropical Storm Nana.

No Threat to South Florida.


Tropical Depression Laura to bring more heavy rain, strong winds

Tropical Depression Laura is weakening as it moves through the Mid-Mississippi Valley, Tennessee...
FOXNews.com - Published


RicKearbeyWTSP

Ric Kearbey WTSP Here's the cone on Tropical Storm #Nana. No threat to U.S. mainland but will impact Honduras and Belize on Wed/Thur… https://t.co/LSL1Z3y3y5 56 seconds ago

jamaica

jamaica Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 forms south of Jamaica, tropical storm watches issued - WFTV Orlando… https://t.co/8ZH6AWkaan 3 minutes ago

BobbyWTSP

Bobby Deskins WTSP ⚡️ Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen forms in the Caribbean https://t.co/GGNTy1T11p 7 minutes ago

marisanuzzowx

Marisa Nuzzo RT @IreneSans: ... and we are up to 16... Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 forms south of #Jamaica. The average number of storms formed by Sep… 37 minutes ago

IreneSans

Irene Sans ... and we are up to 16... Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 forms south of #Jamaica. The average number of storms form… https://t.co/Id5ulqIWnC 39 minutes ago

BeverlyPerryWx

Beverly Perry TROPICAL UPDATE Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 forms in the Caribbean and Tropical Depression 15 is off the coast o… https://t.co/LTgm5ZEG7G 39 minutes ago

JoyceHermit

↟ 𝕒 𝔻 𝕖 𝕃 𝕖 ↟ RT @breakingweather: Tropical Depression 15 could become the next named tropical storm of the already busy and record-setting 2020 hurrican… 40 minutes ago

RicKearbeyWTSP

Ric Kearbey WTSP This the new potential tropical cyclone #PTC16. It could become Tropical Storm #Nana later today. No threat to U.S.… https://t.co/PBZ3VXlX6I 47 minutes ago


Tracking the Tropics | August 31 Evening Update [Video]

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:58Published
Tracking The Tropics 8-31-20 5PM [Video]

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer has the latest on Tropical Depression 15.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:26Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 31, morning update [Video]

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:21Published