Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stock Market Investment Club Teaching South Florida Kids To 'Buy Low Sell High'

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Stock Market Investment Club Teaching South Florida Kids To 'Buy Low Sell High'

Stock Market Investment Club Teaching South Florida Kids To 'Buy Low Sell High'

CBS4's Hank Tester shares how four kids, all under the age of 10, learned how to play the stock market.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

South Florida Kids Learn To ‘Buy Low Sell High’ In Stock Market Investment Club

While some kids may have been playing video games or watching movies all day when everyone was asked...
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Financial Focus for August 31 [Video]

Financial Focus for August 31

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Amazon has gotten the okay to use drones to make deliveries. It's a milestone approval from the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published
Dad Successfully Strikes Ping Pong Ball in Daughter's Mouth Post Multiple Attempts [Video]

Dad Successfully Strikes Ping Pong Ball in Daughter's Mouth Post Multiple Attempts

This dad found a unique way to spend time with kids during the quarantine. He made his daughter sit on a chair at little distance and tried striking ping pong balls inside of her mouth with a golf..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Bonds more at risk than stocks -portfolio manager [Video]

Bonds more at risk than stocks -portfolio manager

There's a greater chance of a rapid rise in bond market interest rates, rather than a steep sell-off in the stock market from record highs, Toroso Investments/ATAC Rotation Fund Portfolio Manager..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 05:57Published