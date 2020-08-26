Stock Market Investment Club Teaching South Florida Kids To 'Buy Low Sell High'
CBS4's Hank Tester shares how four kids, all under the age of 10, learned how to play the stock market.
Financial Focus for August 31In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Amazon has gotten the okay to use drones to make deliveries. It's a milestone approval from the..
Dad Successfully Strikes Ping Pong Ball in Daughter's Mouth Post Multiple AttemptsThis dad found a unique way to spend time with kids during the quarantine. He made his daughter sit on a chair at little distance and tried striking ping pong balls inside of her mouth with a golf..
Bonds more at risk than stocks -portfolio managerThere's a greater chance of a rapid rise in bond market interest rates, rather than a steep sell-off in the stock market from record highs, Toroso Investments/ATAC Rotation Fund Portfolio Manager..