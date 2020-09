Apprehension Ahead Of President Trump's Visit To Kenosha Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:37s - Published 2 days ago Apprehension Ahead Of President Trump's Visit To Kenosha In the wake of unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police, President Donald Trump is coming to Kenosha against the wishes of some state and local leaders. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports from Kenosha. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend