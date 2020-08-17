Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lenexa company ramps up saliva testing for COVID-19

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Lenexa company ramps up saliva testing for COVID-19

Lenexa company ramps up saliva testing for COVID-19

Clinical Reference Laboratory in Lenexa is working around the clock, testing up to 6,000 saliva samples each day for COVID-19.

THE LAST WEEK.A LENEXA LAB IS NOWTESTING FOR COVID-19 BYUSING SOMEONE'S SALIVA.THE IDEA STARTED WHENAN EMPLOYEE AT THE LABVOLUNTEERED TO USETHEIR OWN SALIVA --AFTER TESTING POSTIVEFOR COVID-19.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSSHOWS US HOW THISCOULD CHANGE THE GAMEFOR TESTING.NatsCLINICAL REFERENCELABORATORY IS WORKINGAROUND THE CLOCK.Robert Thompson, Chief ExecutiveOfficer for Clinical ReferenceLaboratory"It's been unprecedentedreally."TESTING UP TO 6,000SALVIA SAMPLES A DAYFOR COVID-19.AND THERE ARE THREESTEPS TAKING FIVE HOURSTO COMPLETE.Heather Fehling, ChiefScientificOfficer- Molecular DiagnosticsforClinical Reference LaboratoryIn order to meet our scaling,we are pooling samples.

So,we are taking a little bit fromfive salvia samples andputting them into one well."NEXT, IT'S OFF TO THISMACHINE.NatsHeather Fehling, ChiefScientificOfficer- Molecular DiagnosticsforClinical Reference Laboratory"We are purifying the virusout of the salvia.

So, as wetalked about, it's really takingthe needle out of a hay stack.We are taking out all the junkthat is in the salvia, making ita pure sample."THE MOST IMPORTANT ANDLAST STEP...TESTING FORCOVID-19.Heather Fehling, ChiefScientificOfficer- Molecular DiagnosticsforClinical Reference Laboratory"We are making lots of copiesof the virus in order toidentifyit.

We are running that on aPCR instrument."ONCE IT'S DONE, RESULTSARE UP.IF ONE GROUP COMES UPWITH A POSITIVE RESULT,THEN A SCIENTIST WILL GOBACK, GRAB THOSE FIVESALVIA SPECIMAN ANDINDIVIDUALLY TEST THEM.RESULTS SHOWING UP ONTHEIR APP AS QUICKLY AS14 HOURS.Heather Fehling, ChiefScientificOfficer- Molecular DiagnosticsforClinical Reference Laboratory"It goes and sends anotification to the client aswellas the individual for our app."Jordan Betts, 41 Action NewsReporter"Scientists are testing kitsfrom all over Kansas andMissouri.

From universitieslike KU and Emporia StateUniversity.

But, now they arebranching out and will DOtestS FOR the Los AngelesSchool District."Mather Saladin, Senior at KUThey just give you a vile andtell you to spit in it and fillinthat much or whatever."MATHER SALADIN IS A K-USTUDENT AND SAYS HEWOULD RATHER DO THISTEST THAN ALTERNATIVES.Mather Saladin, Senior at KUPretty easy.

I don't know whatthey could of done to make itany better."BUT, THIS ISN'T THE ONLYTHING THE LAB ISWORKING ON.THEY ARE WORKING ONHAVING THE ABILITY TOTEST SALVIA FOR COVID-19ANDTHE FLU AT THESAME TIME.Heather Fehling, ChiefScientificOfficer- Molecular DiagnosticsforClinical Reference Laboratory"One of the questions is ifsomeone tests negative forCOVID, they are like what do Ihave?

Do I have the flu?

Whatis it?

Our hope is to create amulti-plex test that can look atother infectious diseases inthe sample and give a morecomplete picture for thatpatient."SCIENTISTS SAY IT'SABOUT ALL SAVING LIVES.Heather Fehling, ChiefScientificOfficer- Molecular DiagnosticsforClinical Reference LaboratoryAs a scientist, this is yourdream to actually be able tohelp people.

So, it's beenreally rewarding I know formyself as well as our staff tobe able to really make animpact here in a public healthsense."IN LENEXA JORDAN BETTS41 ACTION




You Might Like


Tweets about this

41actionnews

41 Action News Lenexa company ramps up saliva testing for COVID-19 https://t.co/wQ5qwEcwGt 29 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Lenexa company increases COVID-19 test production with expansion [Video]

Lenexa company increases COVID-19 test production with expansion

A Lenexa biotechnology company says it has ramped up production of material for COVID-19 tests as part of an expansion that also brought 300 new jobs to the area.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:39Published
Max Minute: Saliva Test May Finally Be Breakthrough To Quickly Identify Coronavirus Patients [Video]

Max Minute: Saliva Test May Finally Be Breakthrough To Quickly Identify Coronavirus Patients

There has been a potential breakthrough that could finally make fast, widespread COVID-19 testing possible. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35Published
Beth Israel medical director on new test for COVID-19 [Video]

Beth Israel medical director on new test for COVID-19

The FDA has given emergency authorization to a new test for COVID-19 created by researchers at the Yale School of Public Health.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 04:17Published