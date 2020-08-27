Bucks playoff game vs. Heat; Packers, Brewers

GULLY Y’all can have the brandy vs monica I’m on this bucks vs heat first round playoff game 🏀🔥 42 minutes ago
Tyler Job WKBT Frank Mason III is on the court for the Bucks in a second round playoff game against the Miami Heat.
Are my eyes deceiving me? 45 minutes ago
Total Sports Picks Can the @OKCThunder force a Game 7 when they take on the @HoustonRockets tonight from 9.00pm! See our betting picks… https://t.co/n5711kLK84 55 minutes ago
Adam McGinnis 3 guys from Marquette (Butler, Crowder, Matthews) starting in this Heat/Bucks playoff game 59 minutes ago
QuestionAll Pumped for #Bucks game. Playoffs start tonight for me. Wasn’t worried about Magic. Heat are a different story. Wi… https://t.co/kyVACkyOpq 2 hours ago
BetOnline.ag Odds for tonight’s NBA playoff action
Game 1 tips off in 30 minutes!
Heat vs. Bucks -5
ML: MIA +195, MIL -225
O/U… https://t.co/Cr8sadmvzg 2 hours ago
Mike Kranek RT @BoltzyB: 8/31 NBA Playoff Predictions:
I’m on a HEATER🔥 12 for my last 12! Tonight I have:
Heat over Bucks
Thunder over Rockets
Heat… 2 hours ago
Miami Herald Sports Heat president Pat Riley and general manager Andy Elisburg will be in attendance for Monday’s playoff game against… https://t.co/JEIhdVXA44 2 hours ago
Milwaukee Bucks read statement on "racial injustices" to explain boycottThe Milwaukee Bucks go before cameras to read a team statement explaining their decision to boycott their playoff game against the Orlando Magic do to "racial injustices."