Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

THE OWNERS

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:37s - Published
THE OWNERS

THE OWNERS

THE OWNERS Movie In Theaters, VOD & Digital HD September 4, 2020 - Plot synopsis: In THE OWNERS, a group of friends think they found the perfect easy score - an empty house with a safe full of cash.

But when the elderly couple that lives there comes home early, the tables are suddenly turned.

As a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues, the would-be thieves must fight to save themselves from a nightmare they could never have imagined.

Starring Maisie Williams, Sylvester McCoy, Rita Tushingham Directed by Julius Berg


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Thanks, but no: Small businesses shun payroll tax deferral

NEW YORK (AP) — As employees of small businesses get their first September paychecks, they’re...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Mahad building crash: Residents form panel to sort belongings

Mahad building crash: Residents form panel to sort belongings A committee of the residents of Tarique Garden in Mahad has been formed so that the segregation of...
Mid-Day - Published

Identified Five Types Of Cat Owners

Identified Five Types Of Cat Owners Cat owners fall into five categories in terms of their attitudes to their pets' roaming and hunting,...
Eurasia Review - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Coastside Businesses Bank on Locals' Support as Some Beaches Close Labor Day Weekend [Video]

Coastside Businesses Bank on Locals' Support as Some Beaches Close Labor Day Weekend

Small business owners in Pacifica are hoping that customers will still come even though the beaches will be shut down. Betty Yu reports. (9-4-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:27Published
Palm Beach County businesses preparing for Phase Two [Video]

Palm Beach County businesses preparing for Phase Two

Palm Beach County will be moving into phase two Sept. 8. An announcement business owners have waited for.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:34Published
Cape Cod Business Owners Hope To Extend Summer Season Through October [Video]

Cape Cod Business Owners Hope To Extend Summer Season Through October

WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:42Published