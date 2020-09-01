THE OWNERS
THE OWNERS Movie In Theaters, VOD & Digital HD September 4, 2020 - Plot synopsis: In THE OWNERS, a group of friends think they found the perfect easy score - an empty house with a safe full of cash.
But when the elderly couple that lives there comes home early, the tables are suddenly turned.
As a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues, the would-be thieves must fight to save themselves from a nightmare they could never have imagined.
Starring Maisie Williams, Sylvester McCoy, Rita Tushingham Directed by Julius Berg