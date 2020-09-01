No, No, No! Herman Cain Is Tweeting From Beyond The Grave

Former presidential hopeful Herman Cain died of COVID-19 on July 30th.

But according to Gizmodo, that hasn’t stopped him from tweeting.

In fact, either Cain's ghost or someone who has access to his account has been tweeting about how the coronavirus pandemic is overblown.

Herman Cain's Twitter account tweeted on Sunday, with a link to an article containing a great deal of misleading information about COVID-19.

It looks like the virus is not as deadly as the mainstream media first made it out to be.

Herman Cain Twitter account COVID-19 is not a hoax, and the current US death toll of 183,000 from the virus is staggering.

What's more, the New York Times reported in mid-August that the death toll is likely higher than the official tally by at least 60,000 people.