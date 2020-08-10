Commission votes to remove NKY judge Dawn Gentry from the bench

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:15s - Published 5 minutes ago

The commission found that Gentry allowed staff to store and consume alcohol in court offices, hired people because she was involved in relationships with them and engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior, among other things.

THE KENTUCKY JUDICIAL CONDUCTCOMMISSION HAS REMOVED AKENTON COUNTY JUDGE.THECOMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY AGREEDTHAT JUDGE DAWN GENTRY ENGAGEDIN MISCONDUCT AND SERIOUSETHICAL VIOLATIONS ON THE JOB.NOW, HER ATTORNEY TELLS WCPONINE NEWS REPORTER COURTNEYFRANCISCO HE WILL APPEAL THEDECISION TO REMOVE HER FROMTHE BENCHLL INTROTHE KENTUCKY JUDICIALCONDUCT COMMISSION ANNOUNCEDTHE DECISION TODAY..

TO REMOVEJUDGE DAWN GENTRY FROM THEBENCH HERE IN KENTON COUNTY...SAYING SHE FAILED IN EVERYRESPECT TO ENSURE IMPARTIALITYAND PUBLIC CONFIDENCE.

THECOMMISSION FOUND HER GUILTY OF10 MISCONDUCT CHARGES--- BUTTHE CASE IS NOT CLOSED... IFYOU ASK JUDGE GENTRY'SATTORNEY JEFF LAWSON.

SOT:JEFFLAWSON, ATTORNEY559 "It isanti democratic to remove ajudge in this circumstance andthat will be our position withthe supreme court."I SPOKE TOHIM ON THE PHONE AFTER THEKENTUCKY JUDICIAL CONDUCTCOMMISSION RELEASED ITS ORDERTO REMOVE JUDGE GENTRY FROMTHE BENCH MONDAY.sot: LAWSON110 "Now, the process callsfor the intervention of thesupreme court."THE COMMISSIONFOUND GENTRY GUILTY OF 10CHARGES -- INCLUDING:ALLOWING EMPLOYEES TO DRINKALCOHOL IN CHAMBERS..."SIMULATING SEX" IN THE OFFICEOF AN EMPLOYEE SHE HAD AROMANTIC RELATIONSHIP WITH..FAVORTISM, NEPOTISM,COERCINGSTAFF TO HELP WITH HERCAMPAIGN...HOLDING PRETRIALCHILD ABUSE CASES WITHOUT ALLATTORNEYS PRESENT... ANDFALSIFYING TIMESHEETS.CONDUCTCOMMISSION CHAIR JIMMY SHAFFERWOULDN'T SPEAK ON CAMERA ANDSAYS THE ORDER SPEAKS FORITSELF.

THE ORDER DOES NOTENONE OF THE CHARGES AGAINSTGENTRY AFFECTED HER RULINGS ORIMPACTED PEOPLE INVOLVED INANYCASES."Should she be subject todiscipline?

Sure.

We haveadmitted to as much GENTRY'SATTORNEY ARGUES ñ REMOVAL FROMTHE BENCH WOULD REQUIREIMPEACHEMENT FOR HIGH CRIMESAND MISDEMEANORS.HE SAYSVOTERS SHOULD DECIDE: 516 "Weentrust the people of theCommonwealth of Kentucky bythe votes that they cast atevery election to makedecisions on whether or notjudges have performedeffectively in office or havedone things with which theydisagree or have done thingswhich they disagree withmorally or any other way.

Andthat's the appropriate processin this case."--LL TAG: THEKENTUCKY SUPREME COURT WILLHAVE TO MAKE THAT DECISION.GENTRY'S ATTORNEYS HAVE 10DAYS TO FORMALLY FILE FOR ANAPPEAL.COMING UP AT SIX-- WEARE GOING TO TALK ABOUT HOWGENTRY GOT TO THIS POSITIONAND WHEN SHE IS UP FORREELCTION.REPORTING IN KENTONCOUNTY KENTUCKY CF WCPO NINENE