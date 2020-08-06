Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paving the way: K-Pop stars BTS make history again with US chart first

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Paving the way: K-Pop stars BTS make history again with US chart first

Paving the way: K-Pop stars BTS make history again with US chart first

BTS have made history again, as they have become the first Korean act to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their new single 'Dynamite'.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Paving the way: K-Pop stars BTS make history again with US chart first - BTS have become the first Korean act to to… https://t.co/hAcruixACj 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Island of Baseball Documentary movie [Video]

Island of Baseball Documentary movie

Island of Baseball Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Island of Baseball tells the story of the golden age of Cuban baseball prior to the Cuban revolution, and the story of a century of Cuban..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:06Published
Pavel Francouz makes history in Avalanche's Round Robin win [Video]

Pavel Francouz makes history in Avalanche's Round Robin win

After backstopping the Avalanche to a 4-0 Round Robin win against the Stars, Pavel Francouz became the first goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in his playoff debut, making 27 saves..

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:31Published