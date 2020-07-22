Global  
 

Video Credit: WEVV
Safety at Sporting Events

When discussions of sports being played in a pandemic began for the ihsaa... player and fan safety was one of the topics at the forefront of the conversation.

While fans are still adapting to the new mask mandates and face covering policies required at games..... they are understanding of what needs to be done.

Wearing a mask is a necessary measure to make sure that sports and athletic programs do not shut down again.

When you can't social distance at 6 feet, we've got to mask up and i know there's people that don't like that.

But for right now that's our order and our mandate and we just need to follow it so that we can still have school and still have athletics.

People are complying and doing a great job with it so i've not seen any issues with it.

Our parents have been wonderful about supporting everything.

It gives an opportunity for the kids to improve on their skills, plus, a lot of these seniors, they're looking at maybe having a scholarship or something or going into a college that this will sharpen their talents and everything so that they can have that opportunity.

