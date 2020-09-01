Global  
 

Barry Lyons Fall Wooden Bat League

Video Credit: WXXV
Attention all high school baseball players, the Barry Lyons Baseball Fall Wooden Bat League is back again for a 15th year, open to grades nine through 12.

- the rosters will be capped at 4- players total... divided up int- four teams of 12 players a- piece.- the games will be played at 5-3- and 7-30 p-m, on tuesday's and- thursday's... leading up to the- two showcase games, at m-g-m- park... on october 22nd.- the registration fee is 250 - dollars... and tryouts are- coming up this thursday...- september 3rd... at the a-j - holloway




