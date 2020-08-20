Video Credit: WEVV - Published 7 minutes ago

Under the new plan, students will return to school in small groups beginning September 8 for between 90 and 120 minutes a day, while still learning through NTI.

HCS Sets New Plan for Return to In-Person Classes and Sports

Everything parents need to know.

Tonight-- just days after henderson county students began their school year -- the board called a special meeting to address the reopening of school programs -- and the future of in- person classes and sports.

All henderson county students returned to school august 26 -- virtually -- through non traditional instruction.

But the board introduced a new plan-- with one main goal in mind -- getting students back into the classroom as soon as possible.

"i've had tons of parents ask me 'are we going to start school in person?'

My answer is 'we've got to try."

Under a new plan -- announced at monday's meeting -- starting next week -- students will start to return in small groups -- for between 90 and 120 minutes a day -- while still learning through - non traditional instruction.

Then on september 28 -- hybrid classes begin -- allowing all students back into schools.

But even that could move up -- if its deemed safe - to do so.

"we have given her information today that says if you think everything is moving forward on the 21st and you think it's safe to start back in school instruction, go for it."

As for sports -- one sentiment echoed across the board -- 'let them play' hcs voted to move forward with its athletic season -- provided certain modifications be made.

"we asked him to cut back on playing certain teams, going certain places, we asked them to cut back on the invitation tournaments that our kids love to go to but a lot of times means an overnight stay."

