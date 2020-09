As State Allows Malls, Salons To Reopen, Southland Continues To Report Increases In COVID-19 Deaths, Cases Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:22s - Published 2 minutes ago As State Allows Malls, Salons To Reopen, Southland Continues To Report Increases In COVID-19 Deaths, Cases Southland counties continue to report increases in coronavirus cases and deaths, even as the state allows malls and salons to reopen. 0

