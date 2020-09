Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:41s - Published 6 days ago

Tulsa business owner needs help after lawn equipment stolen

TRUCK AND LAWN CAREEQUIPMENT... WERE STOLENFROM HIS DRIVEWAY.

THATEQUIPMENT - IMPORTANT FORHIS LAWN CARE BUSINESS.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S KATIEKELEHER... SHARES HOW BIGTHIS LOSS IS - AND HOWCOMMUNITY MEMBERS AREHELPING OUT.DANIEL JONES WOKE UP MONDAYMORNING - PREPARING TO TAKEHIS SON TO HIS FIRSTDAY OF SCHOOL.

WHEN HE SAYSHIS WIFE DISCOVERED HISTRUCK AND TRAILER FULL OFLAWN CARE EQUIPMENT - GONE.19:32:35;15-19:32:48;38DANIEL JONES, OWNER, TULSAURBAN LAWNS DANIEL JONES,OWNER, TULSA URBAN LAWNS "Ilost two weed eaters, myedger, two zero turns, allmy tools that were on mytrailer, I lost my traileras well, and I lost two pushmowers." JONES OWNS A LAWNCARE BUSINESS CALLED TULSAURBAN LAWNS.

WHILE HE HASANOTHER JOB - TAKING CARE OFLAWNS BRINGS IN A LARGEPORTION OF HIS PAYCHECK.19:33:02;25-19:33:05;18DANIEL JONES, OWNER, TULSAURBAN LAWNS "Today I'm losta total of about $500bucks." JONES POSTED ABOUTHIS MISSING ITEMS ONFACEBOOK.

A FEW HOURS LATER- A GOOD SAMARITAN CONTACTEDHIM - SAYING HE FOUND HISTRUCK.

IT WAS ABOUT FOURMILES FROM HIS HOUSE - ATTHE SEMINOLE HILLSAPARTMENTS.

HE SAYS HISSTEREO WAS REMOVED,IMPORTANT PAPERS ARE MISSINGALONG WITH TOOLS AND HISINSURANCE AND REGISTRATION.WHILE JONES IS GRATEFUL FORHIS TRUCK BACK - HE STILLNEEDS HIS LAWN CAREEQUIPMENT.19:34:12;47-19:34:20;14DANIEL JONES, OWNER, TULSAURBAN LAWNS "I'm reallytrying to keep myselftogether because, without myequipment, some bills andmaybe rent might not getpaid." JONES SAYS HE FILED AREPORT WITH THE TULSA POLICEDEPARTMENT.

AND HAS AMESSAGE FOR WHOEVER TOOK HISEQUIPMENT.19:34:29;48-19:34:41;33DANIEL JONES, OWNER, TULSAURBAN LAWNS "Whoever didthis, I sure wouldappreciate if you wouldreturn it.

It's just veryhard for me and my familyright now.

And I hate thatyou did it." IF YOU HAVE ANYINFORMATION ABOUT THEMISSING LAWN CARE EQUIPMENT,CONTACT TULSA POLICE AT918-596- 9222.

