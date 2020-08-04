Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Evictions resume in Bibb County after 5 month moratorium

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Evictions resume in Bibb County after 5 month moratorium

Evictions resume in Bibb County after 5 month moratorium

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- A moratorium that delayed evictions in Bibb County ended today.

Again demonstrate that volunteer spirit in our community.

More than 6-hundred hundred families received food.

New tonight... a suspension that delayed evictions in bibb county ended today.

According to macon-bibb chief magistrate and civil judge, pamela white-colbert ... the court began processing evictions this morning.

In march, the georgia state supreme court passed an emergency rule ... that put a hold on evictions based on non-payment of rent.

Now the county will have to play catch up... with eviction cases that have been on hold.

"from march until now from what i've been told, we have about 500 cases filed.

We can only do about 12 cases an hour because we are only doing 3 cases every 15 minutes."

If you need help with rent, there




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShelbyCoatesTV

Shelby Coates RT @41NBC: Evictions resume in Bibb County after 5 month moratorium https://t.co/5gx6AF96Gq 1 week ago

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT Evictions resume in Bibb County after 5 month moratorium https://t.co/5gx6AF96Gq 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Eviction moratorium expires in one month [Video]

Eviction moratorium expires in one month

Many people across Nevada have been facing eviction since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The moratorium in the state expires in one month, but a new law could protect renters.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:24Published