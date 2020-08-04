Evictions resume in Bibb County after 5 month moratorium

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 1 week ago

Again demonstrate that volunteer spirit in our community.

More than 6-hundred hundred families received food.

New tonight... a suspension that delayed evictions in bibb county ended today.

According to macon-bibb chief magistrate and civil judge, pamela white-colbert ... the court began processing evictions this morning.

In march, the georgia state supreme court passed an emergency rule ... that put a hold on evictions based on non-payment of rent.

Now the county will have to play catch up... with eviction cases that have been on hold.

"from march until now from what i've been told, we have about 500 cases filed.

We can only do about 12 cases an hour because we are only doing 3 cases every 15 minutes."

If you need help with rent, there