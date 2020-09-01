38-day run across Minnesota

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 days ago

A Minneapolis man is running across the state to bring awareness to equality in the outdoors.

A minneapolis man is planning a run all the way across the north star state.

Mikah Meyer

But for mikah meyer, he will be running for 200 miles from the south dakota border all the way to wisconsin.

There's a very good reason he's taking this trek.

"i am totally just a joe?

"* schmoe average runner."

What started as a way to lose a few pounds quickly grew into a full?

"*fledged hobby.

"when th quarantine happened i was stuck in my apartment for two weeks and sort of going stir crazy and just started running every day and it really rejuvenated my interest in it."

This afternoon, mikah meyer was in forest city to pick up his camper he will be sleeping in along the way.

He'll definitely need the rest on this endurance?

"* testing run.

"i've been running an average of seven miles every other day for the past five months and this is going to be six miles per day on average, so i'm going to be doubling what my knees and my legs are used to."

Meyer wants to promote his initiative called 'outside safe space' ?

"* promoting acceptance of the l?

"*g?

"*b?

"*t?

"*q communi enjoy the outdoors.

"sometimes our culture can be a little unwelcoming to certain demographics and so the goal of this is to show all the people who are welcoming and help them communicate that, so people feel more welcome to come and enjoy the great outdoors."

He wants others in the gay community to feel comfortable exploring the nation's parks without having to worry about what other people think.

"i was on a two week backpacking trip in alaska and only a week into it did i find out one of the people in my group didn't really like gay people and so that was a part of

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Meyer also holds the distinction of being the first person to visit all 419 national