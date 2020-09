Papio South Volleyball Focused on Defending Title Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:51s - Published 4 minutes ago Papio South Volleyball Focused on Defending Title After a Cinderella run last year, Papio South volleyball is ready to defend its state title. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend VOLLEYBALL IN FULLSWING NOW...PAPIO SOUTH STARTINGITS CLASS A TITLEDEFENSE OVER THEWEEKEND GOING FIVE-AND-ONE AT THEBELLEVUE WEST INVITE...AND AFTER MAKING ACINDERELLA RUN TOTHE THE STATECHAMPIONSHIP LASTSEASON, DON'T EXPECTANYONE TO TAKE THETITANS LIGHTY...AVA: IT'S STILL CRAZY TOME THAT WE DID THATLAST.NO ONE THOUGHT WEWERE GOING TO DO THAT.I THINK SOME OF OURFANS DIDN'T EVEN THINKWE WERE GOING TO DOTHAT.ANDJELIJA: I THINKTHEY'RE DEFINITELY ISPRESSURE BECAUSE THEREARE A LOT OF TEAMS OUTTHERE THAT WANT TOBEAT US.BUT I THINK WHAT IS BESTFOR US IS TO FOCUS ONTHE HERE AND NOW.KATIE: WE CAN NOT RIDETHE ROLLER COASTER OFEMOTIONS.WE'RE A HIGH SCHOOLTEAM AND GIRLS TEND TORIDE THAT A LITTLE BIT.UPS AND DOWNS.CONTINUE TO LEARN HOWTO RIDE THAT ROLLERCOASTER A LITTLE MORESTEADY.IF WE CAN DO THAT, IDON'T THINK THERE'SANYBODY THAT WILL GETIN OUR WAY.BUT IT'S NOT GOING TO BEEASY.PAPIO SOUTH PLAYSRIVAL PAPIOTOMORROW NIGHT...





