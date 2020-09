Biden Blames Trump For 'Stoking Violence In Our Cities' In Pittsburgh Speech Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:26s - Published 4 minutes ago Biden Blames Trump For 'Stoking Violence In Our Cities' In Pittsburgh Speech Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Monday strongly condemned recent outbreaks of violence in American cities and laid the blame squarely on President Trump's desk, accusing him of "stoking violence" and calling him a "toxic presence." 0

