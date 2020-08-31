Global  
 

Trump making Kenosha trip to 'increase love'

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:55s - Published
[NFA] GRAPHIC WARNING: Despite calls from local officials to reconsider the visit to the Midwestern city as emotions are still running high in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, President Donald Trump on Monday said he still plans to make the Kenosha trip.

Gavino Garay has the story.

TRUMP: "I have to see the people that did such a good job for me." Despite warnings from Democratic leaders, including Wisconsin's Governor and the mayor of Kenosha, Wisconsin that President Donald Trump not go the Midwestern city at a moment of heightened racial tensions... Trump - undeterred- said he's flying to Kenosha on Tuesday to meet with the officers involved in last week's response.

REPORTER: "It could exacerbate tensions and increase violence.

Do you give any consideration to that?" TRUMP: "Well, it could also increase enthusiasm, and it could increase love and respect for our country.

And that's why I'm going, cuz they did a fantastic job.

As soon as I called and told them 'let's go' the whole problem stopped." Trump plans to meet with business owners and survey the damage resulting from protests in the aftermath of the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake in front of his three children on August 22.

Kenosha's Democratic Mayor John Antaramian, hours before Trump's news conference on Monday, encouraged the president to take the trip at a different time, when emotions are less raw.

"It would be better for us to be able to pull together...But it is what it is." Protests engulfed Kenosha after Blake's family said he was left paralyzed.

The Kenosha clashes turned deadly last week.

Police arrested a white 17-year-old from Illinois and charged him with first-degree homicide for allegedly killing two people with a military-style semi-automatic rifle during a night-time protest.

Trump on Monday said he doesn't plan on meeting with Blake's family, but sent his "regards" through their family pastor.




