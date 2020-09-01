'Thiago would freshen up Liverpool'
Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Micah Richards react to Liverpool's transfer business so far.
Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says KloppLiverpool and Chelsea managers speak to the media ahead of their Premier League match at the weekend.
Klopp: Thiago signing a 'win-win'Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says that the signing of Thiago was a "win-win", with both the player and the club excited to team up with eachother.
Thiago: From Barca youth to LiverpoolSpanish football expert Terry Gibson discusses Thiago's journey from Barcelona youth to Bayern Munich, and now to the Premier League with Liverpool.