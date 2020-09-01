Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Thiago would freshen up Liverpool'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:46s - Published
'Thiago would freshen up Liverpool'

'Thiago would freshen up Liverpool'

Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Micah Richards react to Liverpool's transfer business so far.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Bayern is my home, says Liverpool target Thiago

Thiago Alcantara hinted he has not entirely ruled out staying with Bayern Munich. The Spain playmaker...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Jamie Redknapp: What Thiago Alcantara would add to Liverpool FC

Jamie Redknapp has issued his backing for Liverpool FC’s bid to sign Bayern Munich midfielder...
The Sport Review - Published Also reported by •Daily Star


Liverpool target Thiago: I have never said I´m leaving Bayern

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara appeared to distance himself from reports of a switch to...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp [Video]

Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp

Liverpool and Chelsea managers speak to the media ahead of their Premier League match at the weekend.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:31Published
Klopp: Thiago signing a 'win-win' [Video]

Klopp: Thiago signing a 'win-win'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says that the signing of Thiago was a "win-win", with both the player and the club excited to team up with eachother.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:24Published
Thiago: From Barca youth to Liverpool [Video]

Thiago: From Barca youth to Liverpool

Spanish football expert Terry Gibson discusses Thiago's journey from Barcelona youth to Bayern Munich, and now to the Premier League with Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:02Published