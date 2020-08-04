Turning Point Documentary movie - Alzheimer’s disease

Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:43s
Turning Point movie - Official Trailer - Acclaimed filmmaker James Keach takes us inside the quest for the first medication that that could treat the underlying process of Alzheimer’s disease, more than a century after Dr. Alois Alzheimer first described the brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and cognitive skills.

Pre-Order to receive first on September 21st, World Alzheimer's Day.

Available on AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video, GooglePlay, Vudu, FandangoNow on 9/22.


